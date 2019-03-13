Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby be in line to the throne?

Where will Meghan and Harry's baby be in line to the throne? Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby will be an heir to the throne, but just how far down the royal rankings will they be...

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their baby it bump their dad down the line of succession to the throne.

Currently Prince Harry stands at 6th in line to the throne behind his niece and nephews, Prince George (3rd), Princess Charlotte (4th) and Prince Louis (5th).

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are 3rd and 4th in line to the throne. Picture: PA

They of course are behind their father, Prince William Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne behind his father, Prince Charles who is waiting patiently to be the next King of England.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby is due in spring. Picture: PA

The new royal baby will be 7th in line to the throne.

When the little one is born in the spring they will bump a whole host of famous royal faces down the lineage including their dad, Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew (8) and Princesses Beatrice (9) and Eugenie (10).