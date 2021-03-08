Meghan Markle praises the Queen during Oprah interview saying she 'loved being in her company’

Meghan Markle said she loved spending time with the Queen. Picture: CBS/Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle opened up about her relationship with the Queen during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle, 39, said she loved spending time with the Queen, 94, during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex made a point to praise the monarch during the explosive chat, telling Oprah that she had "always been wonderful to her".

READ MORE: How much did Harry and Meghan get paid for the Oprah Winfrey interview?

Meghan Markle said that the Queen was 'wonderful' to her. Picture: Getty

Speaking candidly about her relationship with Her Majesty, Meghan said: “It's hard for people to distinguish the two, because it's a family business right, there's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution.

"Those are two separate things and it's important to be able to compartmentalise that because the Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me.”

Meghan went on to reflect on her first royal engagement with the Queen back in June 2018, where the pair visited Cheshire together.

She said: "I mean, we had one of our first joint engagement together. She asked me to join her.

"And we have breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company, and I remember we were in the car and she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace, and we were in the car going between engagements.”

Meghan Markle relived a moment during a royal engagement with the Queen where she shared her blanket to keep her warm. Picture: Getty

Meghan went on: "And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly...and she was like, 'Meghan, come on.'

“And put it over my knees as well. And it made me think of my grandmother, where she's always been warm and inviting and really welcoming."

READ NOW: Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry over royal wedding flower girl dresses