The Wanted's Max George denies Meghan Markle rumours and defends the Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly got friendly with singer Max while she was still single.

The Wanted star Max George has opened up about what really happened with Meghan Markle following rumours they swapped messages before she met Prince Harry.

Appearing on This Morning to chat about his new comeback single, 30-year-old Max was soon quizzed on his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

Not holding back, host Holly Willoughby said: “You’ve been texting Meghan?”

Clearly taken aback by the question, the former boyband star awkwardly laughed before hitting back: “I haven’t, I don’t know where that came from.”

When Phillip Schofield asked him to explain, Max went on to defend new mum Meghan, as he continued: “I did read [we were texting] over the weekend, I don’t get why they’re doing this to her. There was definitely nothing from my side.”

Phil then cheekily pressed: “Was there from her side?”

Before Max defiantly hit back: “No there wasn’t!”

This comes after it was reported that Meghan - who recently welcomed son Archie with Prince Harry - sent tweets back and forth with the singer.

According to The Sun, Meghan struck up a friendship with Max while she was single and “looking for a British man”, with a source telling the publication: "Meghan was reaching out to a number of celebrities in the UK as she spent more time there.

"Max was one of the biggest stars in pop music at the time and they connected on Twitter .

"They swapped a few messages and had a lovely conversation but in the end nothing came out of it — she met her husband soon after."

The insider added that Max “forgot about Meghan’s messages” until she was thrown into the public eye as Prince Harry's girlfriend.

He is now dating Ryan Giggs's ex-wife Stacey.

This comes after it was revealed last month that former Suits actress Meghan also exchanged flirty messages with 2010 X Factor winner Matt Cardle back in 2015.

Apparently, the royal wished him luck ahead of his lead role in West End show Memphis. But the pair stopped talking when Matt met his current Amber Hernaman.

A source said: "Matt was stunned when she followed him immediately back and started messaging him. She said she was a big fan of his work.”

They added: “Matt couldn’t believe a Hollywood star like Meghan would even know who he was,” they continued.“He was very flattered and they chatted a little bit online before she suggested meeting up.”