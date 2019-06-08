Meghan Markle seen for the first time since birth of Prince Archie

8 June 2019, 11:33 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 11:39

Meghan Markle is spotted for the first time since giving birth to her baby son.
Meghan Markle is spotted for the first time since giving birth to her baby son. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex joins the Royal Family for Trooping the Colour as the nation celebrates the Queen's second birthday.

Meghan Markle has stepped out for the first time since giving birth to baby Archie to celebrate the Queen’s birthday at Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Sussex, who hasn’t appeared in public since she and husband Prince Harry introduced their first child to the world in May, was pictured looking happy and relaxed as she arrived for the annual march.

There was no sign of her four-week-old son, however the 37-year-old joined the rest of the Royal Family for the engagement, which takes place along House Guards Parade in London.

Meghan Markle opted for a matching navy short sleeve dress and wrap jacket by Givenchy for Trooping the Colour.
Meghan Markle opted for a matching navy short sleeve dress and wrap jacket by Givenchy for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

Wearing a matching navy short sleeve dress and wrap jacket by Givenchy, along with a stylish Noelle Stewart hat complete with sharp feather in the same deep blue shade, Meghan’s outfit cut a stark contrast to last year’s off-the-shoulder, nude, Carolina Herrera dress and oversized headwear.

Kate Middleton was also spotted sitting opposite sister-in-law Meghan as they travelled up The Mall in a horse and carriage together.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a formal, lemon yellow coat dress and accessorised her chic look with a matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy and pearl drop earrings by Bahrein.

Kate Middleton looked polished in a lemon yellow coat dress and hat.
Kate Middleton looked polished in a lemon yellow coat dress and hat. Picture: Getty

Prince William was also pictured at the celebratory event, along with Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony which sees 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians parade to mark the monarch’s official birthday.

The royal celebration is said to conclude with an impressive RAF fly-past and a 41-gun salute, which is fired in Green Park to mark the special occasion.

And the event will come to a spectacular finish when the entire Royal Family gather together on Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony.

Meghan follows in the footsteps of sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who attended Trooping the Colour in 2018 just weeks after giving birth to Prince Louis.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Cook break-up looms as Fosun plots tour operator bid

UK & World

Meghan Markle Trooping The Colour

Motherhood Suits you Meghan! New mum looks glowing as she joins husband Harry to celebrate The Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour

Meghan attends first royal engagement since Archie's birth

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island newcomer Danny Williams sent fans into meltdown ahead of his arrival in the villa.

Love Island fans go wild for hunky newcomer Danny Williams

TV & Movies

Callum dumped from villa

Love Island viewers brand show 'unfair' as Callum becomes the first to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightening bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Celebrities

Pumping breast milk can often feel daunting for mothers

Woman shares breastfeeding hack that helps you produce more milk

Lifestyle

Curtis and his brother were attacked

What happened to Curtis Pritchard during attack and what has AJ's brother said about the assault?

TV & Movies