Meghan Markle seen for the first time since birth of Prince Archie

Meghan Markle is spotted for the first time since giving birth to her baby son. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex joins the Royal Family for Trooping the Colour as the nation celebrates the Queen's second birthday.

Meghan Markle has stepped out for the first time since giving birth to baby Archie to celebrate the Queen’s birthday at Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Sussex, who hasn’t appeared in public since she and husband Prince Harry introduced their first child to the world in May, was pictured looking happy and relaxed as she arrived for the annual march.

There was no sign of her four-week-old son, however the 37-year-old joined the rest of the Royal Family for the engagement, which takes place along House Guards Parade in London.

Meghan Markle opted for a matching navy short sleeve dress and wrap jacket by Givenchy for Trooping the Colour. Picture: Getty

Wearing a matching navy short sleeve dress and wrap jacket by Givenchy, along with a stylish Noelle Stewart hat complete with sharp feather in the same deep blue shade, Meghan’s outfit cut a stark contrast to last year’s off-the-shoulder, nude, Carolina Herrera dress and oversized headwear.

Kate Middleton was also spotted sitting opposite sister-in-law Meghan as they travelled up The Mall in a horse and carriage together.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a formal, lemon yellow coat dress and accessorised her chic look with a matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy and pearl drop earrings by Bahrein.

Kate Middleton looked polished in a lemon yellow coat dress and hat. Picture: Getty

Prince William was also pictured at the celebratory event, along with Meghan’s husband Prince Harry, the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

Trooping the Colour is a ceremony which sees 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians parade to mark the monarch’s official birthday.

The royal celebration is said to conclude with an impressive RAF fly-past and a 41-gun salute, which is fired in Green Park to mark the special occasion.

And the event will come to a spectacular finish when the entire Royal Family gather together on Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony.

Meghan follows in the footsteps of sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who attended Trooping the Colour in 2018 just weeks after giving birth to Prince Louis.