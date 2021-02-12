Meghan Markle wins legal battle over publishing of personal letter to Dad

Meghan Markle bought legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited when they published segments of a letter she wrote to her father. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle bought legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited when they published segments of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle, 39, has won a High Court privacy claim against the Mail On Sunday.

Yesterday, the judge granted Prince Harry's wife "summary judgement" in the claim of private information against the publisher.

The Duchess of Sussex bought legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) after they published extracts from a handwritten letter from Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle.

The letter was sent in August 2018 following her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's letter was sent to her father in August 2018 following her wedding to Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Mr Justice Warby ruled that Meghan had a "reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private".

He said: "It was, in short, a personal and private letter.

"The majority of what was published was about the claimant's own behaviour, her feelings of anguish about her father's behaviour - as she saw it - and the resulting rift between them."

Meghan Markle said the damage caused 'runs deep'. Picture: Getty

He added: "These are inherently private and personal matters.

"There is no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

A judge ruled that Meghan's letter to her father was 'private and personal matters'. Picture: ITV

In a statement following the ruling, Meghan released a statement in which she said she was grateful to the court for holding ANL account "for their illegal and dehumanising practices".

She said: "For these outlets, it's a game. For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness," she said.

"The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep."

Meghan and Harry have since moved to LA with their son, Archie. Picture: Getty

ANL said they were "surprised" and "disappointed" by the ruling.

A spokesperson said: "We are very surprised by today's summary judgment and disappointed at being denied the chance to have all the evidence heard and tested in open court at a full trial.

"We are carefully considering the judgment's contents and will decide in due course whether to lodge an appeal."

