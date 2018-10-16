Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first baby with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have welcomed their first child. Picture: PA

Pippa Middleton, younger sister to the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has given birth to a baby boy with husband James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first baby, a boy, into the world on Monday 15th October.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and her husband - who is brother to Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews - welcomed their little one into the world at the famous Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

The Lindo Wing is the same exclusive maternity ward that Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis in earlier in the year.

Pippa was last spotted in public at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12th October with a blossoming baby bump.

George, Charlotte and Louis have a new cousin! James and Pippa Matthews (Middleton) have had a baby boy.

He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz.

Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 16, 2018

According to Royal Correspondent for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English, the baby boy was born at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz and 'both mother and baby are doing well'.