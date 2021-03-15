Pippa Middleton welcomes second child with husband James Matthews as she gives birth to baby girl

Pippa Middleton and James Matthew have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have become parents for a second time, welcoming a baby girl this week.

Pippa Middleton, 37, and James Matthews, 45, have welcomed a baby girl.

Kate Middleton's sister is believed to have given birth to the 6lb 7oz newborn on March 15 at around 4:22am.

A family source told HELLO! that Pippa and James have named their baby Grace Elizabeth Jane.

Pippa Middleton gave birth to a baby girl on Monday morning. Picture: Getty

The source told the publication: "Mother and baby are doing well.

"She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are already parents to two-year-old Arthur. Picture: Getty

Pippa and James are already parents to Arthur Michael William Matthews, who they welcomed in October 2018 at St Mary's Hospital in London.

Their first child came around a year after the couple married.

Pippa and James wed in May 2017 at St Mark's Church where Kate and William's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of the wedding party.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton wed back in 2017. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister kept tight-lipped about her second pregnancy, which was only confirmed earlier this month by mum Carole Middleton.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, Carole said: "I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

