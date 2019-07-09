Pippa Middleton stuns in pink Stella McCartney dress as she attends Wimbledon with brother James

9 July 2019, 10:35 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 10:38

Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon yesterday with brother James
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and brother James attended the tennis tournament yesterday.

On Monday afternoon, Pippa and James Middleton arrived at Wimbledon to watch a spot of tennis.

While James wore a chic grey suit, blue shirt and shades, his sister Pippa donned a gorgeous blush pink summer dress and matching trilby hat.

The mother-of-one looked seriously stylish in the £725 Stella McCartney summer dress with gold detail around the neckline.

She paired it with loose curls, circle sunglasses, tan heels and a £44 half-moon clutch from J. Crew - the same one that sister Kate has!

Pippa Middleton stunned in a pink Stella McCartney dress
Pippa 35, and James, 32, are no strangers to the tennis event - having gone to Wimbledon for at least the last 8 years.

Their older sister Kate is also an avid tennis fan, and while she has yet to attend a match this year, she did watch Serena Williams play last year with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Pippa and James Middleton attended Wimbledon yesterday to watch a spot of tennis
Last year, a then-pregnant Pippa wore a classic white sundress and hat as she turned up with her brother.

She also went on a separate day with her husband James Matthews, wearing espadrille sandals and a white patterned frock.

Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon last year with her husband James Matthews
As Serena Williams is playing on Centre Court today, we're anticipating at least one of the royals will show up - perhaps BFF Meghan?

