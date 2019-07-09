Pippa Middleton stuns in pink Stella McCartney dress as she attends Wimbledon with brother James

Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon yesterday with brother James. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and brother James attended the tennis tournament yesterday.

On Monday afternoon, Pippa and James Middleton arrived at Wimbledon to watch a spot of tennis.

While James wore a chic grey suit, blue shirt and shades, his sister Pippa donned a gorgeous blush pink summer dress and matching trilby hat.

The mother-of-one looked seriously stylish in the £725 Stella McCartney summer dress with gold detail around the neckline.

She paired it with loose curls, circle sunglasses, tan heels and a £44 half-moon clutch from J. Crew - the same one that sister Kate has!

Pippa Middleton stunned in a pink Stella McCartney dress. Picture: Getty

Pippa 35, and James, 32, are no strangers to the tennis event - having gone to Wimbledon for at least the last 8 years.

Their older sister Kate is also an avid tennis fan, and while she has yet to attend a match this year, she did watch Serena Williams play last year with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Pippa and James Middleton attended Wimbledon yesterday to watch a spot of tennis. Picture: Getty

Last year, a then-pregnant Pippa wore a classic white sundress and hat as she turned up with her brother.

She also went on a separate day with her husband James Matthews, wearing espadrille sandals and a white patterned frock.

Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon last year with her husband James Matthews. Picture: Getty

As Serena Williams is playing on Centre Court today, we're anticipating at least one of the royals will show up - perhaps BFF Meghan?