Pippa Middleton stuns in pink Stella McCartney dress as she attends Wimbledon with brother James
9 July 2019, 10:35 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 10:38
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa and brother James attended the tennis tournament yesterday.
On Monday afternoon, Pippa and James Middleton arrived at Wimbledon to watch a spot of tennis.
While James wore a chic grey suit, blue shirt and shades, his sister Pippa donned a gorgeous blush pink summer dress and matching trilby hat.
The mother-of-one looked seriously stylish in the £725 Stella McCartney summer dress with gold detail around the neckline.
She paired it with loose curls, circle sunglasses, tan heels and a £44 half-moon clutch from J. Crew - the same one that sister Kate has!
Pippa 35, and James, 32, are no strangers to the tennis event - having gone to Wimbledon for at least the last 8 years.
Their older sister Kate is also an avid tennis fan, and while she has yet to attend a match this year, she did watch Serena Williams play last year with her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.
Last year, a then-pregnant Pippa wore a classic white sundress and hat as she turned up with her brother.
She also went on a separate day with her husband James Matthews, wearing espadrille sandals and a white patterned frock.
As Serena Williams is playing on Centre Court today, we're anticipating at least one of the royals will show up - perhaps BFF Meghan?