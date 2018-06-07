This plus size model looks the spitting image of Meghan Markle

7 June 2018, 11:59 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:19

Meghan Markle lookalike

By Naomi Berners

A plus size model claims that she's constantly being compared to Meghan Markle.

There's been countless women describing themselves as a 'Meghan Markle lookalike' over the past few months - but this one really deserves a tiara.

Plus size model Erica Lauren bears an uncanny resemblance to the former Suits actress, and after posting a side-by-side comparison selfie with Meghan, 36, people are agreeing. 

The picture which she posted on Instagram to her 177k followers, received over 5,500 likes and a whole heap of flattering comments.

One user wrote: "Wow you could be twins. The resemblance is uncanny", whilst another put: "That's amazing! Twins!"

Read more: Meghan Markle's new style of handwriting suggest the Royals have 'relaxed' her

Some even drew likeness to Jennifer Lopez, with one writing: "Beautiful! But actually you have an uncanny look to The gorgeous Jenifer Lopez in the 90’s and early 2000 years. Wow!"

Speaking about the comments she received, Erica told INSIDER: "I find Meghan stunning so I'm extremely flattered.

"I can’t necessarily deny there are some similarities."

The actual Meghan Markle worked as a calligrapher before finding fame on hit TV drama Suits as Rachel Zane. After being introduced to Prince Harry, 33, through a friend, the two hit it off straight away and were engaged less than two years later.

Meghan wed Harry on May 19th at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to honeymoon later this year.

But you don't need to go to California to meet women who look like Meg. Heart spoke to a charity worker from Manchester who also looks incredibly similar to Mrs. Prince Harry.

WATCH! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes on BGT:

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holding hands is one royal royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken while in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tour: The royal rules the Duke and Duchess have broken in Australia
Phone batteries are giving people anxiety

90% of smartphone users have 'Low Battery Anxiety'

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged by FA for conduct against Manchester United

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News