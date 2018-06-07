This plus size model looks the spitting image of Meghan Markle

By Naomi Berners

A plus size model claims that she's constantly being compared to Meghan Markle.

There's been countless women describing themselves as a 'Meghan Markle lookalike' over the past few months - but this one really deserves a tiara.

Plus size model Erica Lauren bears an uncanny resemblance to the former Suits actress, and after posting a side-by-side comparison selfie with Meghan, 36, people are agreeing.

The picture which she posted on Instagram to her 177k followers, received over 5,500 likes and a whole heap of flattering comments.

One user wrote: "Wow you could be twins. The resemblance is uncanny", whilst another put: "That's amazing! Twins!"

Some even drew likeness to Jennifer Lopez, with one writing: "Beautiful! But actually you have an uncanny look to The gorgeous Jenifer Lopez in the 90’s and early 2000 years. Wow!"

Speaking about the comments she received, Erica told INSIDER: "I find Meghan stunning so I'm extremely flattered.

"I can’t necessarily deny there are some similarities."

The actual Meghan Markle worked as a calligrapher before finding fame on hit TV drama Suits as Rachel Zane. After being introduced to Prince Harry, 33, through a friend, the two hit it off straight away and were engaged less than two years later.

Meghan wed Harry on May 19th at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to honeymoon later this year.

But you don't need to go to California to meet women who look like Meg. Heart spoke to a charity worker from Manchester who also looks incredibly similar to Mrs. Prince Harry.

WATCH! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes on BGT:

