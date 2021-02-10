Prince Charles and Camilla receive their first coronavirus vaccine

10 February 2021, 10:49

Prince Charles and Camilla have been given their vaccines
Prince Charles and Camilla have been given their vaccines. Picture: PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Royal Family has confirmed that the Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prince Charles and Camilla have been given their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the royal family has confirmed.

The Prince of Wales, 72, and Duchess of Cornwall, 73, are in the fourth priority group to get the injection due to their age.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations.”

No further details have been released confirming which vaccine they received or where it was administered.

The Prince of Wales has received his first Covid jab
The Prince of Wales has received his first Covid jab. Picture: PA Images

This comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently called on anyone over the age of 70 to contact the NHS to arrange an appointment if they have not had one already.

Speaking at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, he said: "Until now we've said please wait for the NHS to contact you but now that message is changing."

“If you live in England and are 70 and over and have not got an appointment to be vaccinate then please contact the NHS.

"The easiest way to do this is through the national booking service, online, at NHS.uk.

"Or if you can't get online, call 119 or speak to your local GP practice."

In a message to younger people, he added: "If you have grandparents, relatives and friends over 70, please encourage them to book an appointment as soon as possible, so they can be protected against this awful virus.

"Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and, by ensuring you and your loved ones get booked in for a jab, the NHS can give those most at-risk the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together."

This comes after The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were said to have received their Covid-19 vaccinations in January.

A royal source said the vaccinations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

People aged over 80 in the UK are among the high-priority groups who were given the vaccine first.

The government has said it is currently on target to vaccinate 15million adults in the UK by 15 February.

