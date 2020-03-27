Prince Charles is seen for the first time since coronavirus diagnosis as he claps for the NHS

Prince Charles took the time to applaud the NHS. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joined the UK to thank the NHS on Thursday evening.

This week, it was confirmed by Clarence House Prince Charles, 71, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the news, it was revealed Prince Harry and Prince William's father would be self-isolating in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

READ MORE: Grandma, 95, becomes the oldest woman to recover from coronavirus

Now, the Prince has been seen for the first time since the announcement was made, on Clarence House's Instagram.

Prince Charles has been seen on social media for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed. Picture: Instagram/Clarence House

In an Instagram story, posted on Thursday evening, Camilla and Charles could be seen clapping along with the rest of the UK as we Applauded our NHS.

Sharing the footage on their social media, the couple wrote: "Thank you to you all."

In their statement regarding Prince Charles' health, Clarence House's statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Prince Charles recently thanked people for their well wishes. Picture: Getty

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The following day, they shared a picture of the Prince on Instagram, captioning it with: "Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words."

READ MORE: You can now adopt a lonely grandparent to video call amid the coronavirus pandemic