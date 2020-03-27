Prince Charles is seen for the first time since coronavirus diagnosis as he claps for the NHS

27 March 2020, 12:48 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 13:17

Prince Charles took the time to applaud the NHS
Prince Charles took the time to applaud the NHS. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joined the UK to thank the NHS on Thursday evening.

This week, it was confirmed by Clarence House Prince Charles, 71, had tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the news, it was revealed Prince Harry and Prince William's father would be self-isolating in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

READ MORE: Grandma, 95, becomes the oldest woman to recover from coronavirus

Now, the Prince has been seen for the first time since the announcement was made, on Clarence House's Instagram.

Prince Charles has been seen on social media for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed
Prince Charles has been seen on social media for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed. Picture: Instagram/Clarence House

In an Instagram story, posted on Thursday evening, Camilla and Charles could be seen clapping along with the rest of the UK as we Applauded our NHS.

Sharing the footage on their social media, the couple wrote: "Thank you to you all."

In their statement regarding Prince Charles' health, Clarence House's statement read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Prince Charles recently thanked people for their well wishes
Prince Charles recently thanked people for their well wishes. Picture: Getty

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

The following day, they shared a picture of the Prince on Instagram, captioning it with: "Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. He is enormously touched by your kind words."

READ MORE: You can now adopt a lonely grandparent to video call amid the coronavirus pandemic

Latest News

See more Latest News

Here's how often you should clean your keyboard and mouse

How often should you clean your keyboard and mouse while working from home?

Lifestyle

Mr Motivator

Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus

TV & Movies

Olympics: Athletes qualified for Tokyo Games to keep places

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tisha Merry has shared a video of her home with Alan Halsall

Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown

TV & Movies

What tune will you belt out?

Answer these questions and we'll tell you which song you'll sing from your quarantine balcony

Lifestyle

You can now volunteer to keep an elderly person company via video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic

You can now adopt a lonely grandparent to video call amid the coronavirus pandemic
The popular 90s sitcom is known by everyone, but which character are you?

Which Friends character are you?

Lifestyle

Homeowners are being told not to move

Government urges homeowners to delay moving dates during coronavirus crisis
You really can clean pet fur off sofas in a matter of minutes

Try this simple hack to clean pet fur off sofas and other household fabrics with a squeegee

Lifestyle