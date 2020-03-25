Where is Prince Charles currently, how old is he and when did he last see the Queen?

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Charles has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Prince Charles has contracted COVID-19, Clarence House announced today.

The Prince of Wales is currently believed to be self-isolating in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative for coronavirus.

In the statement, they said: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Prince Charles last publicly saw his family for the Commonwealth Service on March 9. Picture: Getty

As concern for Prince William and Prince Harry's father grows, people are asking how old he is, when was he last with the Queen and where is he now – here's everything you need to know:

Where is Prince Charles currently?

In their statement announcing Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House confirmed he is now at home, in Scotland, self-isolating.

Prince Charles is home with his wife Camilla, 72, who has tested negative for the virus.

Prince Charles is self-isolating in Scotland with Camilla. Picture: Getty

How old is Prince Charles?

Prince Charles is 71-years-old.

This means The Prince of Wales, because of his age, is classed as a 'vulnerable person' and therefore has been advised to self-isolate by the Government, which he is doing.

When did Prince Charles last see the Queen?

Some concern has been shown for who Prince Charles could have spread the

Royal editor Camilla Tominey said Prince Charles and the Queen haven't seen much of each other. Picture: Getty

virus to, including the Queen, who is 93-years-old.

The Queen and Prince Charles were last seen together for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, which was on March 9.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also among the royals in attendance that day.

This Morning's royal editor Camilla Tominey revealed on the show on Wednesday that Prince Charles and the Queen "haven't seen all that much of each other" recently.

She told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "We don't know the contact the Prince of Wales has had with the Queen, but they haven't seen all that much of each other because he's been where he has been doing his job, and the Queen has been doing hers."

She also added that the Queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been in Sandringham at Wood Farm for several months since he left hospital on Christmas Eve.

Prince Philip flew to Windsor Castle where he has joined the Queen to self-isolate.

