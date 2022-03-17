Prince Charles and Kate Middleton's sweet conversation revealed by expert lip reader
17 March 2022, 15:05
The Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law were spotted making plans while attending the Commonwealth Day Service earlier this week.
Listen to this article
Kate Middleton, 40, joined her husband Prince William, her father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the annual Commonwealth Day Service.
While the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles were officially carrying out royal duties, they managed to have a spare moment to make some plans during the outing.
This is according to expert lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, who has revealed the words that the pair shared.
The expert told the Mirror that it appeared Charles was making plans to pop in and see Kate, William and the children at their home.
- The meaningful way Carole Middleton is honouring the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- How Kate Middleton honoured Princess Diana at Commonwealth Day Service
- Prince George's confusing reply to a stranger who asked his name
Freeman told the publication that Charles said to the Duchess of Cambridge: "We are going to pop in and see you all..."
While we didn't get more information than that, it is still lovely to see that despite their busy royal duties, the family still have time to spend some down-time together.
While we don't know when Charles and Camilla will be "popping" in on the family, we do know that a spare moment will be rare for the coming weeks as both the couples have jam-packed diaries.
From March 19 to Saturday 26, Kate and William will be on their royal tour of the Caribbean as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be touring Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize, Charles and Camilla will be traveling to Ireland to carry out royal duties.
While times may be busy for the Royal Family at the moment, we know from previous comments made by the family how important it is for Charles to spend time with his grandchildren.
Around the time of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, William said in an interview: "I would like him to have more time with the children… to, you know, play around with the grandchildren."
He added: "When he's there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible."
Read more:
- Kate Middleton on Prince William's reaction when she told him 'let's have another baby'
- William and Harry have a step-sister you probably knew nothing about
- Kate Middleton reveals favourite children's books she reads to George, Charlotte and Louis