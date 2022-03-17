Prince Charles and Kate Middleton's sweet conversation revealed by expert lip reader

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles shared a sweet conversation during the Commonwealth Day Service this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law were spotted making plans while attending the Commonwealth Day Service earlier this week.

Kate Middleton, 40, joined her husband Prince William, her father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, at Westminster Abbey on Monday for the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

While the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles were officially carrying out royal duties, they managed to have a spare moment to make some plans during the outing.

This is according to expert lip reader, Jeremy Freeman, who has revealed the words that the pair shared.

The expert told the Mirror that it appeared Charles was making plans to pop in and see Kate, William and the children at their home.

Prince Charles was reportedly telling Kate Middleton that he and Camilla would be 'popping' over. Picture: Getty

Freeman told the publication that Charles said to the Duchess of Cambridge: "We are going to pop in and see you all..."

While we didn't get more information than that, it is still lovely to see that despite their busy royal duties, the family still have time to spend some down-time together.

Prince Charles was representing the Queen at the service. Picture: Getty

While we don't know when Charles and Camilla will be "popping" in on the family, we do know that a spare moment will be rare for the coming weeks as both the couples have jam-packed diaries.

From March 19 to Saturday 26, Kate and William will be on their royal tour of the Caribbean as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be touring Bahamas, Jamaica, and Belize, Charles and Camilla will be traveling to Ireland to carry out royal duties.

Prince William has previously spoken about how important it is to him that his children spend time with Charles. Picture: Clarence House

While times may be busy for the Royal Family at the moment, we know from previous comments made by the family how important it is for Charles to spend time with his grandchildren.

Around the time of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, William said in an interview: "I would like him to have more time with the children… to, you know, play around with the grandchildren."

He added: "When he's there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible."

