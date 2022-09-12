King Charles III holds back tears as he leads the Queen's procession

King Charles III looked moved as he lead the procession. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Queen Elizabeth II took her final journey from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today.

King Charles III, 73, lead the procession behind the Queen's coffin today she journeyed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh where a Service of Thanksgiving took place.

The new King walked alongside his three siblings; Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, Prince Edward, 58, as well as Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

In the car behind the procession was Camilla, the Queen consort and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie the Countess of Wessex.

During the procession, the Queen's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland with a wreath of flowers made up of white Spray Roses, white Freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium, foliage, rosemary, hebe, and pittosporum.

King Charles III lead the procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral. Picture: Getty

While King Charles III, Prince Edward and Princess Anne all dressed in military uniform, Prince Andrew did not as he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

As the coffin of the late Queen travelled up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, some members of the public could be heard shouting "God Bless The Queen."

The Queen's coffin was carried into St Giles' Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving. Picture: Getty

Following the procession, the Queen's coffin was taken into St Giles' Cathedral where a Service of Thanksgiving took place.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Camilla, Queen Consort, watched as the coffin was carried into the building.

As the Queen moved inside the Cathedral, members of the Royal Family took their seats for the service before the Crown of Scotland was laid upon the coffin.

During the service, the Choir of St Giles' Cathedral were conducted by the Master of the Music, Mr. Michael Harris.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Camilla, Queen Consort, watched as the Queen's coffin was carried into the Cathedral. Picture: Getty

The Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland lead prayers towards the end of the service, which ended with the following:

For the life and example of our Queen.

With all our hearts we give you thanks.

For the King in the role he now assumes.

Grant your comfort and wisdom and blessing, O God.

Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward's wife, looked moved as she travelled in a car behind the Queen's procession with Camilla, Queen Consort. Picture: Getty

He then went on to say: "God of mercy, we pray your comfort to all members of the Royal Family in their time of grief and loss. Enfold them in your love, we pray you. Uphold them in their sorrow and grant that they may be confident of your mercy and the promises made to us in Jesus Christ our Lord.

"Look with compassion, we pray you, upon The King as he assumes the office to which you have called him. Endow him with that Spirit with which you blessed and guided The Queen these many years, that he may walk in the joy of your strength and be affirmed by the love of his people throughout this kingdom."

Thousands of people filled the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to watch the Queen's procession. Picture: Getty

