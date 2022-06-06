Adorable moment Prince Charles puts Prince Louis on his lap when he gets restless

Four-year-old Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandfather Prince Charles at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Cameras caught an adorable royal moment at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant yesterday when Prince Charles put Prince Louis on his knee.

The cheeky four-year-old seemingly became restless while he was watching the show yesterday.

His mum Kate Middleton was seen stroking Louis’ shoulder before he got out of his seat and walked to his grandfather.

The Duke of Wales then picked him up and rocked him from side to side as he perched on his knee.

Royal fans were quick to notice, as one person tweeted: "Prince Charles and Prince Louis have the best bond."

Prince Charles bounced Prince Louis on his knee. Picture: Getty Images

Someone else said: "Lovely to see Prince Charles in grandpa mode with Prince Louis today!”

While a third added: "Prince Louis and his grandpa Charles being the sweetest at the #PlatinumJubileepageant. It’s so lovely to see their bond."

This comes after Kate, 40, was seen keeping a close eye on her youngest son after he started pulling funny faces.

In a hilarious moment with Mike Tindall, he could be seen jokingly warning Louis to behave.

The youngest prince was also seen dancing around, as well as chatting to his great grandmother the Queen during the flypast in the royal box.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George also attended the royal celebrations. Picture: Getty Images

Other royals in the Jubilee Pageant’s box included the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were also there with Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Zara and Mike Tindall also made an appearance with their daughters Lena and Mia, while Princess Eugenie was seen bouncing one-year-old son August on her knee.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also travelled back to the UK for the special weekend, bringing their kids Archie and Lillibet.

This was the first time The Queen had met her one-year-old great granddaughter Lillibet who was named after her.

The family have now flown back to the US and were spotted touching down in LA yesterday.