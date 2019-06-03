Prince George stuns delivery drivers as he helps carry shopping into Norfolk home

Prince George helped his parents in the cutest way. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Five-year-old Prince George adorably offered to help carry in Prince William and Kate Middleton's grocery delivery.

You might not expect the royals to carry their own shopping bags, but it looks like they even get their youngsters to pitch in with the groceries.

In fact, when Kate Middleton and Prince William got a delivery from their favourite local store in Norfolk, Prince George was the first to help the workers with their bags.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the five-year-old can be seen alongside the staff from Waitrose helping them unload the shopping bags inside rural Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

Greeting the van with dad William, George was wearing a blue jumper over the top of a shirt, along with a pair of grey shorts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their family. Picture: PA Images

An insider at the publication explained: “It is rare for anyone to ever offers to carry deliveries inside.

“So the Waitrose delivery staff were surprised and delighted to be greeted regularly by Prince William and Prince George.

“George is always particularly helpful and is the one who asks each time what he can carry for them. He is a very inquisitive child.

“They give him lighter bags. It shows how down-to-earth William is and that he wants his son to grow up being polite and helpful to others.”

Waitrose is a firm favourite supermarket with Kate, William and their children George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge has previously been spotted picking up supplies during several occasions. In April 2018, Kate was even caught walking the aisles of the supermarket chain in Norfolk using her own bags.

She was then seen packing up the shopping into her Land Rover.

The Cambridges often spend the school holidays at Anmer Hall as it has a no fly-over zone, meaning the family enjoy maximum privacy.

Last week Kate took one-year-old Louis for a day out at The Sandringham Exhibition & Transport Museum.

Taking to Twitter after spotting the royals, one fan wrote: "The Cambridges appear to be spending half-term at Amner as today I saw Prince Louis and Nanny enjoying the car museum at Sandringham."

The user later added: "It was such a surprise. It was at the end of the museum times so I'm sure they had a lovely tome playing in the royal cars, toy cars and fire engines by themselves."