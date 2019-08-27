Here are all the challenging subjects Prince George will study at school - from ballet to computing

Prince George is undoubtedly excited to head back to school. Picture: PA/Google Maps

By Mared Parry

He's enjoying the summer holidays right now but the young royal will soon head back to school on September 2nd.

Prince George will be heading back to Thomas's Battersea next week to start Year Two, and younger sister Princess Charlotte will attend with him, as she's starting Reception.

The future king, 6, attends the prestigious £6.4k a term school and as he heads into his third year at the school, he'll be undertaking a number of difficult subjects.

From your standard core subjects such as Science and Numeracy, he'll also have a pretty demanding curriculum with a wide variety of other creative and technical lessons such as Ballet and even Computing.

Specialist teachers are brought in to teach many of the Prince's subjects, and there's a strong emphasis on physical education at the Battersea school.

The young royal and his fellow classmates' full list of subjects are: Literacy, Numeracy, Science, Topic (History and Geography), RS, French, PSHCE, Art, Computing, Music, Swimming, Ballet, PE and Games.

Prince George on his first day of school at Thomas's in 2017. Picture: PA

At only six years old - that's a pretty heavy schedule. But according to the school's website, it's all all down to their ambition of developing each pupil to have an "enquiring mind and a life-long love of learning."

They explained that they see the National Curriculum as a "starting point", and that they have "high expectations of our pupils and track progress carefully so that the standard and pace of the work suits the individual and ensures that all fulfil their potential."

George will have a very busy schedule. Picture: PA

The school's Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem explained on the website: "The emphasis in the Lower School is on enjoyment and this is embedded in our broad curriculum and our most important school rule of 'Be Kind'".

She continued: "Children quickly settle into the routines and expectations of the school where the atmosphere is noticeably happy, yet stimulating in nature.

"Our foremost aim is to ensure that every child feels safe, happy and confident at school. We help to create an environment in which children are eager to learn and to take an active part in own learning."

Prince George started at Thomas's London Day School back in September 2017 and donned the adorable navy blue and red uniform for his first day, where he was pictured hand in hand with dad, Prince William.