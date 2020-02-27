Coronavirus scare at Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school as pupils are isolated

By Alice Dear

As the coronavirus death toll rises to over 2,700 worldwide, schools are taking no risks as they go into lockdown.

12 schools have closed and 23 have turned away students and staff across the UK as the coronavirus spreads through Europe.

Among these schools taking precautions is Thomas's Battersea in South West London, the school Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest children – Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4- attend.

The prestigious school, which costs parents £19,000 a year, have pupils self-isolating after they returned from a trip abroad.

According to The Sun, four students from Thomas's Battersea have been quarantined to their homes as they wait for test results to come back.

In a statement, the school told the publication: "Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of Covid-19 and to this end we are following the Government's instructions to the letter on infection prevention and case management in which it is suspected that some staff member or students exposed to the virus or showing any symptoms.

"We currently have a very small number of students who have been evaluated and these individuals currently remain in their homes waiting to receive the results of their exams.

"All parents have been informed and we have maintained regular communication with our school community to ensure that councils are shared and important information circulated.

"Of course, we will preserve the confidentiality of staff and students, and we will not comment on specific cases."

There are currently 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, but no deaths.

Over in Italy, there have been 400 confirmed cases, with 12 deaths.

With many UK students returning from ski trips from Italy, schools have been taking no risks with potential spreading of the virus.

Sandbach High School, for example, revealed that while they we're still open, staff and students who had recently been on a school trip to Lombardy in Italy have been sent home to quarantine themselves for the recommended two weeks.

Cambridge House Grammar School, found in Northern Ireland, sent an estimated 50 staff and students home for the same reason, they had just returned from a ski holiday in Italy.

