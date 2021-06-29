Prince George joins Kate and William at Wembley Stadium as they cheer on England

Kate, William and George joined a handful of celebrities in a box at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince George looked smart in a suit and tie, ready to cheer on the England football team as they played Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Prince George joined mum Kate Middleton and dad Prince William in the crowd this evening for the England versus Germany Euros game.

The seven-year-old looked very grown up in a navy suit, white shirt and Gareth Southgate-inspired tie, and even matched his dad.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also in attendance for the match, dressing in a patriotic ensemble for the game.

Kate looked stunning in a bright red blazer, white t-shirt and black trousers, with her hair down in a soft curl.

Prince George dressed in a suit and tie for the England versus Germany game. Picture: Getty

During the live coverage of the game, Kate and William could be seen singing the national anthem, while George looked a little uncommitted to it.

The royals were joined in the box by a host of celebrities, including Ed Sheehan and his wife, Cherry, as well as David Beckham and his son Romeo.

Kate Middleton look patriotic in a white and red ensemble for the game. Picture: Getty

As the President of the Football Association, Prince William has been an avid supporter of the game throughout his life, something which he appears to have instilled in his son.

This isn't the first time football-loving George has attended a big match, having been in the crowd in October 2019 while Aston Villa – who the family support – won against Norwich.

Back in July 2019, the future King was also pictured in an England football shirt in his official birthday portrait, taken by mum Kate Middleton.

Following the match, William reflected in a documentary about the sport: "I wasn't celebrating, that was the problem, I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me."

Prince George didn't look too impressed while the crowd sang the national anthem. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Cambridge has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not growing up in the territory.

He said: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs.

"All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."