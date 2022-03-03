Prince George may move schools because of Princess Charlotte, says royal expert

By Heart reporter

Prince George will be reportedly taken out of his current school in London to attend a new one in Berkshire.

It was recently reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are thinking about moving George from his current school.

The eight-year-old is a pupil at London St. Thomas's Battersea, which he attends alongside little sister Princess Charlotte, six.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be looking at new options in Berkshire, closer to Kate's parents.

And now a royal expert has revealed the reason for this could be because of a longstanding tradition.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Duncan Larcombe said that putting members of the Royal family in separate schools is standard practice.

In fact, Princess Diana broke this tradition when she sent William and Prince Harry both to Wetherby Preparatory School and Eton College.

He told the publication: "Kate had a traditional co-ed education but it seems to be almost par for the course with the royals that they don't pile all of their children into the same school."

He continued: "You want your children to have different experiences as they grow up because, collectively, as the Royals, they will experience different types of people.

"It's as much about the people they meet growing up who will be their friends for life.”

He went on to point out that William and Harry's closest friends are mainly made up of the people they met at school and in the army.

Duncan added that the move also shows the couple are ‘country people at heart’ and Berkshire is closer to the grandparents on both sides.

This comes after Prince George delighted royal fans when he accompanied his dad to the England v Wales rugby match.

The pair went to Twickenham to watch the exciting Six Nations clash, with George even meeting representatives from the two rugby football unions.

In a very sweet moment, he was caught on camera singing every single word of the national anthem God Save The Queen.