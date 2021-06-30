Prince George is totally over people singing the National Anthem in this hilarious footage

30 June 2021, 11:23

Prince George stole the show last night as he attended the England match at Wembley Stadium
Prince George stole the show last night as he attended the England match at Wembley Stadium. Picture: BBC/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince George joined mum Kate Middleton and dad Prince William at Wembley Stadium last night for the England versus Germany game.

Prince George, 7, looked delighted at England's win against Germany last night as he joined his parents in the crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with their son, who is an avid football fan, as they treated their eldest child to an evening out on a school night.

And while George appeared to love the match, there was one moment where the future King looked to have had enough – the moment the crowd sang the National Anthem.

Stood next to Kate and William – who were singing, of course – George could be seen looking slightly bored, and even appeared to roll his eyes at one point.

People who caught the hilarious moment took to Twitter to joke about the little Prince's response.

One person wrote online: "Absolutely love how Prince George, who is literally related to the woman the song is about, couldn't care less to sing the national anthem lmao."

Prince George didn't look too interested in singing the National Anthem with his parents
Prince George didn't look too interested in singing the National Anthem with his parents. Picture: PA

Another posted: "Prince George rolling his eyes during the national anthem at the football. Already my favourite King."

A third commented: "Wasn’t Prince George just a whole mood during the national anthem."

The royals celebrated England's win when the match ended
The royals celebrated England's win when the match ended. Picture: Getty

Royal fans were delighted to see George at the match last night, and especially when they saw him sporting a suit and tie.

George matched his father in a dark suit and shirt, teamed with a Gareth Southgate-inspired tie.

Kate Middleton also looked patriotic for the occasion, teaming a white t-shirt with a tweed red blazer and black trousers.

The royals were joined by a host of celebrities in their box, including Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry, as well as David Beckham and his son Romeo.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit: 'Sausage war' ceasefire as UK and EU agree three-month extension to grace period

UK & World

Dixons Carphone bets on hybrid model as online sales surge makes up for lockdown woes

UK & World

Supply of cars likely to become restricted due to chip shortage, dealership warns

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Are Cam and Emily still together?

Are Cam and Emily from Too Hot To Handle still together?

TV & Movies

Love Island is back on ITV2

How to watch Love Island 2021 live

TV & Movies

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

Are Marvin and Melinda from Too Hot To Handle still together?

TV & Movies

A bride has been called ‘selfish’ after leaving angry note warning strangers not to ruin her wedding

Bride sparks outrage after banning strangers from public woodland on her wedding day

Lifestyle

One girl is set to leave Love Island tonight

Who is leaving Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

TV & Movies