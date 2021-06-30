Prince George is totally over people singing the National Anthem in this hilarious footage

Prince George stole the show last night as he attended the England match at Wembley Stadium. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince George joined mum Kate Middleton and dad Prince William at Wembley Stadium last night for the England versus Germany game.

Prince George, 7, looked delighted at England's win against Germany last night as he joined his parents in the crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with their son, who is an avid football fan, as they treated their eldest child to an evening out on a school night.

And while George appeared to love the match, there was one moment where the future King looked to have had enough – the moment the crowd sang the National Anthem.

Big moment for Prince George as he joins William and Kate at Wembley! Singing the national anthem: #ENGGER #DukeandDuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/l2X58n0VF6 — Emily Nash (@emynash) June 29, 2021

Stood next to Kate and William – who were singing, of course – George could be seen looking slightly bored, and even appeared to roll his eyes at one point.

People who caught the hilarious moment took to Twitter to joke about the little Prince's response.

One person wrote online: "Absolutely love how Prince George, who is literally related to the woman the song is about, couldn't care less to sing the national anthem lmao."

Prince George didn't look too interested in singing the National Anthem with his parents. Picture: PA

Another posted: "Prince George rolling his eyes during the national anthem at the football. Already my favourite King."

A third commented: "Wasn’t Prince George just a whole mood during the national anthem."

The royals celebrated England's win when the match ended. Picture: Getty

Royal fans were delighted to see George at the match last night, and especially when they saw him sporting a suit and tie.

George matched his father in a dark suit and shirt, teamed with a Gareth Southgate-inspired tie.

Kate Middleton also looked patriotic for the occasion, teaming a white t-shirt with a tweed red blazer and black trousers.

The royals were joined by a host of celebrities in their box, including Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry, as well as David Beckham and his son Romeo.