Adorable moment Prince George and Prince William sing along to 'Sweet Caroline' together

Prince George and Prince William sung Sweet Caroline. Picture: Getty Images

Prince George and Prince William sung along to Sweet Caroline together.

Following the Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, we’ve been busy catching up on all the exciting moments we might have missed.

And something we definitely didn’t catch at the time was Prince George, eight, and his dad, Prince William, 39, singing along to Rod Stewart’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

The royals joined the crowds at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday 4 June, as part of ongoing celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

They watch incredible performances from the likes of George Ezra, Adam Lambert and Eurovision star Sam Ryder.

Prince George and Prince William enthusiastically singing along to Sweet Caroline at #PlatinumPartyatthePalace!😂🥳 pic.twitter.com/lMCNmb0HL8 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 4, 2022

Rod Stewart even made an appearance, coming on stage to belt out football favourite ‘Sweet Caroline’.

As the audience sang along, the camera panned to eight-year-old George and William who were enthusiastically waving their flags.

Viewers at home loved the adorable moment, with one writing: “Prince George and Prince William enthusiastically singing along to Sweet Caroline at #PlatinumPartyatthePalace!”

Someone else wrote: “Prince George singing Sweet Caroline. Best thing you’ll see today. Beyond cute. #PlatinumPartyatthePalace.”

A third added: “Did you see little Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline with Rod Stewart! Aww.”

While a fourth said: “Okay but Prince George knowing Sweet Caroline at 9 years old is iconic #PlatinumPartyatthePalace.”

Princess Charlotte, seven, was also seen waving her flag alongside mum Kate Middleton, 40, as they both sang along.

This comes after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released some behind the scenes photos from the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Cambridge's sang along to Rod Stewart. Picture: Getty Images

Referencing their youngest son Louis, four, they couple wrote: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership.

"From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."