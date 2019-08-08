Prince George shows adorable toothy grin as he watches Kate Middleton and Prince William compete in charity sailing regatta

Prince George looked sweet in a Captain's hat as he watched his parents from afar. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge competed today in The King’s Cup on the Isle of Wight, and Prince George was there to support his parents.

Kate Middleton, 37, and Prince William, 36, looked excited and eager as they arrive on the Isle of Wight on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a charity sailing regatta.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked well-rested following their family holiday, and were even joined by their eldest son, Prince George, for the occasion.

While a sporty Kate and William competed in the charity race, 6-year-old George watched from a nearby boat.

The future King looked adorable as he sported a captain's hat, cheering on his parents with his grandfather, Michael Middleton.

It looks like George has lost his front baby teeth, as the little one showed off the adorable gaps with a big smile.

Princess Charlotte was also on the boat with her brother, and looked the spitting image of mother Kate in a blue and white striped ensemble and lifejacket.

Prince George looks to have lost his baby teeth as he gives the cameras a smile. Picture: Getty

Princess Charlotte was also on the boat with her grandfather. Picture: Getty

Prince George was joined by his grandfather Michael Middleton. Picture: Getty

The race is a charity event, which sees eight boats compete to win The King's Cup.

Each of these boats represent one of the Royal Highnesses’ eight charities, which include Child Bereavement UK, London’s Air Ambulance and Centrepoint.

For the race, William and Kate acted as skippers on two of the boats.

The public were invited to watch the race, as families and friends gather around the area to get a glimpse of the couple competing.

Kate Middleton competed in the sailing regatta, as did Prince William. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton acted as skipper on one of the competing charity boats. Picture: Getty

Other stars taking part in the race included Bear Grylls, Helen Glover and John Bishop.

Earlier in the day, before changing into their sailing ensembles, Kate looked glamorous as ever, teaming a striped t-shirt with a pair of wide-leg navy trousers, and finishing the look with her favourite Superga trainers.

Kate’s top was a Sandro number, available for £135, and trousers by L.K. Bennett trousers, which are on sale for £150.

William also looked smart in a blue suit jacket and matching shirt before changing for the event.

