Why Kate and William dressed George in a suit for Wimbledon despite heatwave

Prince George joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon on Sunday for the Men's Final. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince George appeared to be struggling with the heat in his suit as he attended the final day of Wimbledon 2022.

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, surprised royal fans over the weekend by bringing their eldest son, Prince George, to the Wimbledon Men's Final.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eight-year-old son has never joined his parents at the famous tennis tournament before, making his visit even more special.

For the event, Kate and William dressed George in a suit, a decision which has sparked some backlash.

Many people have argued that it was too hot for the young boy to be dressed in such smart clothing, with temperatures at Wimbledon reaching 29 degrees on Sunday.

Prince George wore a navy suit to watch the tennis, but was spotted complaining about the heat. Picture: Getty

Prince George appeared to be struggling in the 29 degree weather. Picture: Getty

In a few pictures, Prince George appears to show signs he is too hot in his suit, while another shows Kate mopping sweat off his brow.

According to one report, George was spotted turning to his father and telling him that he was "too hot".

One person took to Twitter to complain about the Prince's outfit, writing: "Shocked at seeing little Prince George sitting in a suit and tie in the sun at Wimbledon in that heat! What are they thinking? Put the child in a t-shirt for goodness sake!"

Meanwhile, royal correspondent Robert Jobson agreed, writing online: "I know there is a strict dress code in the Royal Box at Wimbledon & his mum & dad are very respectful of such things, but did Prince George really have to wear a suit and tie in that heat? Surely a smart polo shirt and chinos would have been fine, he’s only 8!"

Other people argued that perhaps George wanted to wear a suit as to match his dad, while others saw the decision as respectful to the tournament.

William and Kate are believed to have put Prince George in a suit in order to follow Wimbledon's Royal Box dress code. Picture: Getty

This brings us to the real reason Kate and William may have dressed George in a suit for the big day.

According to the Wimbledon Royal Box dress code, protocol is "smart, suit/jackets and tie", which could explain why George was suited and booted for the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which could add to the importance of the family dressing accordingly for a day at Wimbledon.