Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share final update to fans before leaving royal duties

The royals announced the decision on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/PA

The couple have shared a final farewell to fans on their social accounts, thanking them for their support.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have today shared their final social media post under their Sussex Royal handles, thanking their fans and followers for supporting them.

The royals announced earlier this year that they'd be taking a step back as senior royals, and have since made their last round of public appearances with their titles.

The sussexroyal account posted its last Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Today, Prince Harry, 35 and Meghan Markle, 38, together announced that they will be deleting their @sussexroyal Instagram account, which was launched only last year.

They also revealed that they will also stop updating their Sussex Royal website, which went live shortly after they revealed their intention to step back in January.

A statement from the Sussexes' team read: "Following today’s post, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer post on Instagram under the @sussexroyal handle and will also no longer update SussexRoyal.com website.

"Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future, although they will be inactive."

In a final post on their Instagram, the couple wrote to their 11.3m followers: "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile.

"Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

"What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

They continued: "While you may not see us here, the work continues.

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

"Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan"