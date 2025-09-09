Prince Harry opens up about ‘challenging’ sibling relationships amid fallout with Prince William

Prince Harry discussed his ongoing feud with his brother at the WellChild Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Duke of Sussex, 40, discussed his family dynamics at the WellChild Awards 2025, hinting that his rumbling rivalry with brother Prince William started at a young age.

Prince Harry has opened up about the 'difficult dynamic' that can occur between siblings amid his rumbling feud with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, made the revealing comments during his appearance at the annual WellChild Awards 2025 in London last night.

When speaking to the winner of the Inspirational Young Person Award, the royal, who is a longtime patron of the charity, asked Declan Bitmead, 17, about his bond with his family.

The teen explained that he had a brother, to which Prince Harry asked: "Does he drive you mad?"

The Duke of Sussex made the comments at the charity event in London. Picture: Alamy

Declan replied, "No, we get on fine", but Harry shed light on his own relationship with is brother as he added: "You know what... siblings!"

Clearly referring to the rift that has grown between himself and the future King, he went on to explain his exasperated response as Declan revealed he and his sibling attended the same school.

Hinting that he felt he had been pitted against his older brother from a young age, Prince Harry confessed: "You’re at the same school, that sometimes makes it more challenging."

The royal was speaking to Declan Bitmead, 17, who won the Inspirational Young Person Award. Picture: Alamy

The royals' relationship has fallen flat in recent years, with the brothers barely speaking since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled to America to start a new life.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals, adding fuel to the rift, which is said to have deteriorated even more in recent times.

The father-of-two's memoir Spare addressed some of the challenges the pair had faced over the years, with reports at the time describing their connection as "non-existent".

This August, royal editor Duncan Larcombe claimed the emotional distance between Harry and William was "worse than ever".

Harry hinted the troubles with his brother Prince William began at school. Picture: Alamy

"There's no doubt the feud between them is worse than ever, so much has happened and there has been so much betrayal and fury," he told OK! Magazine.

"The longer they don't speak, the deeper the feud will get.

"He hasn't said a single word about his brother publicly in the time since their grandmother's death, which is a sign that frankly, the situation at the moment is just dire," the reporter continued.

"Harry said in an interview at the start of this year that the ball was now effectively in William's court, in terms of triggering any changes in their relationship."

He finished his commentary on the famous feud by adding: "I'm not sure that's how William sees it, I think the apologies need to come from Harry not William's side."

The brothers' rift has been rumbling on for years. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Sussex is currently on a four-day visit to the Great Britain, with the glitzy charity event marking the start of his stay.

Since arriving on UK soil, he has visited his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place in Windsor to mark the third anniversary of her death.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton did not join Prince Harry at the memorial, and decided to pay their respects to the late queen separately from Prince Harry.