Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a 6-week Christmas holiday with baby Archie

Prince Harry has dressed up as Santa to record a special Christmas message. Picture: Scotty's Little Soldiers

By Beci Wood

The Duke of Sussex has taken time out from his break from royal duties to dress up as Santa and send a special Christmas message to children of members of the British Armed Forces who have died.

Harry recorded the video as he and Meghan 'enjoy private family time' in Canada with their seven-month-old son Archie, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The couple's spokeswoman had ended speculation about their whereabouts this Christmas in a statement yesterday, telling fans 'they had barely stepped outside' of their Canadian base.

The news comes as Harry's 98-year-old grandfather Prince Philip spends time in hospital suffering with 'flu and a bad fall'.

Toronto was 'home' for Meghan during her time as an actress while filming her role as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits.

The Sussexes representative said: "The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family."

"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'barely stepped foot outside' of their Canadian base . Picture: Getty

Dressed in a red suit, hat, belt and beard for charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, Harry said: "Ho, ho, ho, hi guys! I hope you're having an amazing time.

"I hear there's 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible."

The Queen is said to have agreed Harry and Meghan's wish to spend Christmas abroad and miss festivities at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance with the Queen and other members of the royal family but they have also previously spent Christmas with Kate's parents in Berkshire.

In 2017 Harry and Meghan pair spent time in Toronto when the Invictus Games was being held there.

Last month it's believed Harry and Meghan spent Thanksgiving with the Duchess' mother Gloria Ragland.