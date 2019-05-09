What is Prince Harry's real name and how come he's a prince when Archie is just a master?

Prince Harry's real name isn't actually Harry. Picture: PA

The new father has named his son Archie, but why doesn't he hold the title 'Prince' also?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just welcomed baby Archie into the world, but why doesn't the young royal hold the title of Prince like his father, and what is Prince Harry's full name?

Harry's real name is actually Henry, but what does it stand for? Picture: PA

What is Prince Harry's real full name?

Prince Harry's full birth name name is Henry Charles Albert David, Prince of Wales, but he has many variants.

He is also known as the Duke of Sussex, since his marriage to Meghan Markle, and also holds the post-nominal letters KCVO and ADC.

KCVO stands for The Royal Victorian Order and is a dynastic order of knighthood.

ADC stands for aides-de-camp, which essentially means that Harry has served as a senior officer in the army and has served as an assistant to a person of higher rank (in his case, his grandmother The Queen).

Although Prince Harry's real first name is Henry, it was announced by his parents that he would be referred to as Harry by family and friends, which the press and public picked up on.

What is the meaning behind his full name?

Henry is of German origin which means 'estate ruler'. Harry also has the same meaning and origin.

Charles is of German and French origin and means 'free man'. It's also the name of Harry's father.

Albert was the name of the Prince's great great great great grandfather. The meaning behind the name is 'noble and bright' and it is also of German origin.

David means 'beloved' and is of Hebrew origin.

Harry has his father's name as his own second name, similar to his son Archie having Harrison (son of Harry) as his second name. Picture: PA

Why is Harry a prince but Archie isn't?

The reasoning behind Archie not holding prince status just like his father is rather straightforward.

Although little Archie is seventh in line to the throne, he isn't automatically a British prince or entitled to be referred to as Royal Highness as his father Harry is Prince Charles of Wales' youngest son.

It would've still been possible for Archie's name to be styled the same way as any other Duke's child (Prince Andrew's Daughters were still named Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie), but Meghan and Harry make a conscious decision not to give him a title.

He will be known simply as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in a break from typical tradition that wasn't all that unexpected.