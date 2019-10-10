Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran team up for hilarious ‘gingers unite’ video to raise awareness for World Mental Health day

The Duke of Sussex and Ed Sheeran teamed up for the hilarious sketch. Picture: Sussex Royal

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Sussex and singer-songwriter Ed Sheehan are making their mark on for World Mental Health Day.

Prince Harry surprised everyone this week as he teamed up with an unexpected celebrity to help raise awareness for World Mental Health Day.

The Duke of Sussex shared a video on Sussex Royal’s Instagram page on Thursday, which saw Ed Sheeran entering Harry’s home to talk to him about – what he thinks is – discrimination against gingers.

The meeting is, of course, to talk about mental health and the importance of talking to friend, family and professionals when you are in need.

The video on Sussex Royal’s Instagram was accompanied with the caption: “It’s World Mental Health Day!

“Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you.

“There’s no need to suffer in silence - share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD.”

Ed Sheeran hilariously mistakes the meeting for a 'gingers unite' brainstorm. Picture: Sussex Royal

At the start of the video, Ed can be seen getting his beard trimmed, as he tells the camera: “I’m excited today, I’m going to film a thing with Prince Harry. He contacted me about doing a charity video with him which is going to be good, because I’ve long admired him – from afar. Guess I’ll see you there!”

The scene then moves to Ed ringing Harry’s door bell - which hilariously plays God Save The Queen.

When sat down discussing World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry says to Ed: “For me it’s just a subject and a conversation which is just not talked about enough, I think people all over the world are really suffering.”

Misunderstanding the reason for Harry’s call, Ed thinks they are talking about raising awareness of the struggles of ginger people, saying: “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us, with the jokes and the snide comments, I just feel like it’s time that we stood up and said ‘we’re not going to take this anymore, we are ginger’ and we’re going to fight.”

Prince Harry then looks shocked, as he awkwardly explains that the meeting is actually about World Mental Health Day.

Hilariously, the camera then pans to Ed deleting the words “Gingers Reunite” from his Powerpoint presentation.

People have praised the pair for the funny video, as well as raising awareness for an important cause.

One royal fan commented: “Amazing - we’ll done both of you - fantastic video for a brilliant cause”, while another added: “Yes, thank you. We should all look after ourselves, family, friends & those around us.”

