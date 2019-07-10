People have noticed that Prince Harry only owns one pair of shoes

Fans are convinced Prince Harry only has one pair of shoes. Picture: Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has come under scrutiny for wearing the same pair of shoes over the past six months.

Prince Harry has been a very busy man lately, what with the christening of his first born Archie with wife Meghan Markle.

Not to mention all his royal engagements and the HUGE renovation project on his new home Frogmore cottage.

And with all this going on, now fans of the Prince are convinced he’s been neglecting his wardrobe after they spotted his ‘scruffy’ shoes over the weekend.

As the Duke of Sussex attended the christening of baby Archie on Saturday, he chose to wear the same brown brogues he has opted for a fair few times in recent months.

Harry was first spotted wearing the infamous shoes all the way back in October shortly before he and Meghan announced their pregnancy.

Prince Harry wore his favourite brogues in October. Picture: Getty Images

A few months later, the Prince took them on his royal tour to Morocco, and was seen keeping things comfy as he walked through Casablanca airport.

When he and his wife visited Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, he put them on again.

Prince Harry and Meghan visited the Andalusian Gardens in February. Picture: Getty Images

Another milestone moment saw Harry introduce baby Archie to the world in May, STILL wearing the brogues.

And clearly a man of habit, he decided to wear them for the official photos of his son’s christening.

It didn’t take long for royal fans to comment on it on social media, as one Tweeted: “Is this the exact same suit and suede shoes he wore when he showed the world his son?”

“Prince Harry is wearing exactly the same suit, brown desert boots, white shirt as he wore to present Archie,” noted another.

While a third added: “Why is Harry dressed in the same clothes he has worn all week?”

And a fourth wasn’t a fan of the look, as they added: “#PrinceHarry couldn’t wear some better shoes? To your firstborns christening?”

Fashion debates aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a private ceremony to baptise their first born over the weekend.

But they did treat the public to a couple of pictures from the christening, taken by royal photographer Chris Allerton.

In the images, baby Archie looked adorable in a tradition royal gown, while mum Meghan dressed in a white Dior dress and matching fascinator.