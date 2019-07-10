People have noticed that Prince Harry only owns one pair of shoes
The Duke of Sussex has come under scrutiny for wearing the same pair of shoes over the past six months.
Prince Harry has been a very busy man lately, what with the christening of his first born Archie with wife Meghan Markle.
Not to mention all his royal engagements and the HUGE renovation project on his new home Frogmore cottage.
And with all this going on, now fans of the Prince are convinced he’s been neglecting his wardrobe after they spotted his ‘scruffy’ shoes over the weekend.
As the Duke of Sussex attended the christening of baby Archie on Saturday, he chose to wear the same brown brogues he has opted for a fair few times in recent months.
Harry was first spotted wearing the infamous shoes all the way back in October shortly before he and Meghan announced their pregnancy.
A few months later, the Prince took them on his royal tour to Morocco, and was seen keeping things comfy as he walked through Casablanca airport.
When he and his wife visited Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, he put them on again.
Another milestone moment saw Harry introduce baby Archie to the world in May, STILL wearing the brogues.
And clearly a man of habit, he decided to wear them for the official photos of his son’s christening.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
It didn’t take long for royal fans to comment on it on social media, as one Tweeted: “Is this the exact same suit and suede shoes he wore when he showed the world his son?”
“Prince Harry is wearing exactly the same suit, brown desert boots, white shirt as he wore to present Archie,” noted another.
While a third added: “Why is Harry dressed in the same clothes he has worn all week?”
And a fourth wasn’t a fan of the look, as they added: “#PrinceHarry couldn’t wear some better shoes? To your firstborns christening?”
Fashion debates aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a private ceremony to baptise their first born over the weekend.
But they did treat the public to a couple of pictures from the christening, taken by royal photographer Chris Allerton.
In the images, baby Archie looked adorable in a tradition royal gown, while mum Meghan dressed in a white Dior dress and matching fascinator.