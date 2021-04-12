The meaning behind Prince Harry's 'Per Mare Per Terram' message for Prince Philip

12 April 2021, 15:00 | Updated: 12 April 2021, 15:19

Prince Harry penned an emotional tribute to Prince Philip following his death
Prince Harry penned an emotional tribute to Prince Philip following his death. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry ended his statement regarding Prince Philip's death with 'per mare per terram' – but what does it mean?

Prince Harry, 36, has released a statement following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip who passed away last Friday.

The Duke of Sussex, who has returned to the UK for the funeral on Saturday, released a candid and heartfelt tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, calling him a 'legend of banter'.

However, the sign-off of the words 'per mare per terram' left some people confused and asking what it means.

Prince Harry said he grandfather was a 'legend of banter'
Prince Harry said he grandfather was a 'legend of banter'. Picture: Getty

What does Per Mare Per Terram mean?

The phrase Per Mare Per Terram is Latin and translates to 'By Land and By Sea'.

It is also the title of the British Royal Marines' motto and anthem, performed by the Royal Marines Band Service, released in 2017.

Prince Harry is referencing Prince Philip's connection to the Royal Marines, which started in 1953 when he became the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

This title was appointed to him by the Queen following his 14 years of active service, which came to an end when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned Monarch.

After he left to Royal Navy, he was also promoted Honorary Admiral of the Fleet.

Before his death, Philip's title of Captain General of the Royal Marines was handed down the Prince Harry.

Prince Philip became the Captain General of the Royal Marines in 1953
Prince Philip became the Captain General of the Royal Marines in 1953. Picture: Getty

What did Prince Harry's tribute to Prince Philip say?

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour."He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next.“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

"But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.

“‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’”

