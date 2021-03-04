What happened between Prince Harry and Prince William and did they fallout?

Prince William and Prince Harry have had a turbulent few years. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Did Prince William and Prince Harry really fall out and what caused their 'rift'?

Prince William, 38, and Prince Harry, 36, have had a turbulent time in their relationship over the past few years, with reports of a 'rift' between the brothers never far from the press.

The two sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana were first said to be having issues towards the end of November 2018 when they reportedly fell out over Meghan Markle.

Most recently, it was reported that Prince William was being kept "in the dark" about the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview, set to air this weekend.

So where do the brothers stand now? Why did they fallout and what have they said about the 'rift'?

Prince William and Prince Harry is reportedly being 'kept in the dark' about the highly-anticipated Oprah interview. Picture: Getty

What happened between Prince Harry and Prince William?

Reports of a rift between Harry and William first surfaced towards the end of 2018 when royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed the brothers were not on great terms.

According to the expert's sources, the brothers butted heads over Christmas 2018 because Harry felt his brother wasn't doing enough to include his new wife into the royal family.

Prince Harry was reportedly upset that his brother hadn't done enough to welcome Meghan Markle into the family. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles is believed to be the one who had to sort things out between his sons.

The source said: "Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so.

"They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort.

"That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.”

Prince William allegedly questioned Harry over how fast his relationship with Meghan was going. Picture: Getty

In the following year, Katie Nicholl said that William had been concerned by how fast Harry's relationship with Meghan had moved.

She said during documentary Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?: "I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.

"Harry is hugely protective of Meghan. He saw that as criticism. He interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union, and I don’t think things have been quite right ever since.”

Prince William said he was "thrilled" for Harry and Meghan following the birth of their son, Archie. Picture: Getty

In April 2019, public speculation that things were still not right between the brothers only increased.

This came after footage of the royals attending an Easter Sunday service showed the brothers failing to speak to one another.

Fast forward to May 2019 and things appeared to be better between the brothers, with Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly extending an "olive branch" by visiting the couple's new home – at the time – Frogmore Cottage.

In the same month, Prince William spoke publicly about being "thrilled" for Meghan and Harry after they welcomed baby Archie.

In the clip, he said that he would be seeing his brother "in a few days" and even joked that he was welcoming Harry to the "sleep deprivation society".

For a few months, everything seemed to be settling down, that was until Prince Harry admitted in an interview that there was something between himself and William.

Speaking in an ITV documentary about their royal tour Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry said: "Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens."

“But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. And we’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him, as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

He added: "We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

Prince Harry appeared to confirm a rift with his brother during an interview for an ITV documentary. Picture: Getty

For Christmas 2019, Meghan and Harry made the decision to spend the holidays with the former Duchess of Sussex's mum instead of at Sandringham with the rest of the royals.

At the time, a source told US Weekly that the 'rift' between Harry and William was a factor in their decision.

In January 2020, it looked like Harry and William were ready to put their difference behind them and squash the drama.

Journalist and one of Harry's friends Tom Bradby revealed that "things were definitely said", but that the brothers were working on becoming closer.

This came just days before Meghan and Harry made the explosive announcement that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry and William joined forces that same month after reports appeared in the papers that the Duke of Cambridge had "bullied" Harry out of the royal family.

In a joint statement from the brothers, they said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Fast forward through a lot of reported ups and downs between the brothers – which include the Sussex's move to Canada and then LA – and things seemed to be settling.

In December 2020, Katie Nicholl said the pair were getting along "much better" and that Harry and William had been in regular contact.

A source told the Vanity Fair royal correspondent that Meghan and Harry had even sent the Cambridge's Christmas presents from LA.

Meghan and Harry are set to open up about royal life in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

This takes us to March 2021, where Meghan and Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air over the weekend.

So what does Prince William make of their controversial decision? Well, reports suggest the Duke of Cambridge is being kept "in the dark" about the interview.

A royal insider told the Mail on Sunday: "Harry and William have not spoken for some time, and Meghan speaking about their relationship or relationships with the Royal Family to Oprah will not help matters."

Will Harry opened up about the 'rift' with his brother during the interview though? We'll have the wait until Sunday to find out.

