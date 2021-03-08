Prince Harry says Prince Charles and Prince William are 'trapped' and 'can't leave' royal life

8 March 2021, 10:29

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry said he has 'compassion' for brother Prince William and father Prince Charles as he feels they are 'trapped' in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped some explosive claims.

While the interview was mainly just with Meghan, Harry later joined the pair to talk about his experience as a royal.

During the chat, he told Oprah he felt "trapped" and that he thinks his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, are still "trapped".

READ MORE: Meghan Markle praises the Queen during Oprah interview saying she 'loved being in her company’

Prince Harry said meeting Meghan Markle allowed him to break free from the royals
Prince Harry said meeting Meghan Markle allowed him to break free from the royals. Picture: CBS

Oprah Winfrey asked Prince Harry whether he would have taken a step down from the royal family had he not met Meghan.

He replied: "I wouldn't have been able to because I myself was trapped.

"I didn't see a way out. I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped, but the moment that I met Meg, and our worlds collided in the most amazing of ways and then [I began] to see how trapped within the system, like, the rest of my family are."

Prince Harry said he feels 'compassion' for his brother and his father as they are 'trapped'
Prince Harry said he feels 'compassion' for his brother and his father as they are 'trapped'. Picture: Getty

He added: "My father and my brother, they are trapped.

"They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Prince Harry said Prince Charles 'stopped taking his calls' when he moved to Canada with Meghan and Archie
Prince Harry said Prince Charles 'stopped taking his calls' when he moved to Canada with Meghan and Archie. Picture: Getty

Opening up more about his relationship with his father, Harry said: "I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie's his grandson."

He went on to add though: "But at the same time – I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Prince Harry told Oprah he felt 'let down' by his father Prince Charles
Prince Harry told Oprah he felt 'let down' by his father Prince Charles. Picture: CBS

During the chat, Harry revealed that after he and Meghan moved to Canada, he had three calls with the Queen and two with Charles – but added this was before he "stopped taking my calls".

When asked by Charles stopped taking his calls, Prince Harry said: "Because I took matters into my own hands.

"It was, like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point."

READ NOW: Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry over royal wedding flower girl dresses

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan and Harry said Tyler Perry helped them during their first few months in LA

Who is Tyler Perry and why did he help Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a house and security?

COVID-19: Bank of England governor downplays fears of deep scarring

UK & World

When will non-essential shops reopen in England?

When do non-essential shops open in England?

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Disneyland Paris is opening a new attraction in 2021

First glimpse of Disneyland Paris' new dream factory opening this year

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

The most popular baby names of March have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of March 2021 - including Freya and Arthur

Lifestyle

Will Mellor has joined the cast of Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Who is new star Will Mellor and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

The Mother's day lockdown rules explained

Mother's Day lockdown rules: Can I visit my mum this year and what are the restrictions?

Lifestyle

What time and channel is the Harry and Meghan interview on in the UK?

What time and channel is the Harry and Meghan interview on in the UK?

TV & Movies