Prince Harry says Prince Charles and Prince William are 'trapped' and 'can't leave' royal life

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry said he has 'compassion' for brother Prince William and father Prince Charles as he feels they are 'trapped' in the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped some explosive claims.

While the interview was mainly just with Meghan, Harry later joined the pair to talk about his experience as a royal.

During the chat, he told Oprah he felt "trapped" and that he thinks his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, are still "trapped".

Prince Harry said meeting Meghan Markle allowed him to break free from the royals. Picture: CBS

Oprah Winfrey asked Prince Harry whether he would have taken a step down from the royal family had he not met Meghan.

He replied: "I wouldn't have been able to because I myself was trapped.

"I didn't see a way out. I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped, but the moment that I met Meg, and our worlds collided in the most amazing of ways and then [I began] to see how trapped within the system, like, the rest of my family are."

Prince Harry said he feels 'compassion' for his brother and his father as they are 'trapped'. Picture: Getty

He added: "My father and my brother, they are trapped.

"They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

Prince Harry said Prince Charles 'stopped taking his calls' when he moved to Canada with Meghan and Archie. Picture: Getty

Opening up more about his relationship with his father, Harry said: "I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie's his grandson."

He went on to add though: "But at the same time – I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Prince Harry told Oprah he felt 'let down' by his father Prince Charles. Picture: CBS

During the chat, Harry revealed that after he and Meghan moved to Canada, he had three calls with the Queen and two with Charles – but added this was before he "stopped taking my calls".

When asked by Charles stopped taking his calls, Prince Harry said: "Because I took matters into my own hands.

"It was, like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point."

