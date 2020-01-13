Prince Harry and Prince William release joint statement denying reports of 'bullying' between the brothers

Prince Harry and Prince William have released a joint statement over 'bullying' claims. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have spoken out on recent reports that they claim are "false" and "offensive".

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been put under the microscope since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step down as 'senior' royals, with many reports claiming there is a rift between the brothers.

However, the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana have now released a joint statement following reports of William having a "bullying attitude" towards Harry and Meghan.

The Times reported this week that a source close to William and Harry claimed that it was William's "bullying attitude" to the couple which pushed them to step down.

William and Harry have denied the 'bullying' reports, and called them 'offensive and potentially harmful'. Picture: Getty

However, William and Harry have now released a joint statement, stating that the "use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

The statement reads: "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed last week they were to step down as senior royals. Picture: PA

Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted following the statement: "It’s clear from my conversations this morning that BOTH brothers are deeply, deeply unhappy about suggestions that Harry feels he has been ‘bullied’ out of the Royal Family by William."

The brothers will meet with their father and the Queen later today at Sandringham for crisis talks over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step down.

William and Harry have been close since they were boys. Picture: PA

There has been speculation over the relationship between Harry and William for months now, which was only fuelled during the Duke of Sussex's interview on ITV's documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey in October last year.

During the one-off documentary, Harry told Tom Bradby: "We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me."

He went on to add: "We don’t see each other as much as we used to, because we are so busy, but I love him dearly.

“The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

The brothers will meet with their father and the Queen today to discuss the future. Picture: Getty

While William has not made an official statement following the announcement from his brother and sister-in-law, it was reported by the Sunday Times that the future King told a friend "we are now separate entities".

He is said to have told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore; we're separate entities. I'm sad about that.

"All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the same team."

