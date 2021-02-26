Prince Harry raps the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme with James Corden in hilarious new interview

By Naomi Bartram

Prince Harry has appeared on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, where he discusses everything from his relationship with Meghan, to baby Archie’s first word.

Prince Harry has delighted fans after showing off his rapping skills with friend James Corden this week.

The Duke of Sussex joined the host to film The Late Late Show earlier this year, where the pair enjoyed a tour of Los Angeles on a double decker bus.

In the hilarious segment, Harry and James arrived at the house where 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was set.

As they jumped out to take a look, Harry rapped the famous theme song, which was originally performed by Will Smith.

James Corden and Prince Harry rapped to The Fresh Prince. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden

James then tried to convince the royal to buy the mansion, before calling on his wife Meghan Markle to suggest they put an offer in.

Read More: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to appear in tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Meghan then responded: “I think we’ve done enough moving”, before asking ‘Haz’ how his tour of LA was going.

Elsewhere in the video, James served the Prince afternoon tea while pointing out celebrity homes.

But as the bus braked heavily, the food trolley fell into his lap and Harry could be heard swearing.

Prince Harry and James Corden toured LA in an open-top bus. Picture: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Chat soon turned to fatherhood, to which Harry responded: "My son is now just over a year and a half, he is hysterical.

“He’s got the most amazing personality, he’s already putting three, four words together. He’s already singing songs."

The Duke added that his first word was ‘crocodile’, before revealing what The Queen got his for Christmas.

Harry said: "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker.

"She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were leaving the Royal Family last year. Picture: Getty Images

The clip was filmed before Harry and Meghan confirmed they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

Discussing his departure from the royals, Harry said: "I was like, 'This is toxic', so I did what any husband and any father would do, I want to get my family out of here.

“We never walked away and as far as I'm concerned whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away.

“I will always be contributing, but my life is public service, so wherever I am in the world, it's going to be the same thing."

The royal couple are set to discuss their departure in an interview with Oprah which will be aired on March 7.

See the full The Late Late Show video below:

Now Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose royal titles as The Queen confirms they won't return to royal family