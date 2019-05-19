The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their one-year anniversary
19 May 2019, 13:48 | Updated: 19 May 2019, 14:12
The couple, who have recently welcomed their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, are celebrating one year of marriage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a series of beind-the-scenes photographs on their Sussex Royal Instagram page with a slideshow video showcasing key moments from their wedding day.
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
It is one year since Harry and Meghan married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the showreel showcases 14 photographs capturing intimate moments from the day.
Some of the photographs include previously unseen images, and the photo montage is accompanied by the song, This Little Light of Mine, which was the song they walked up the aisle to together as they left the chapel.
The pictures, which are mainly in black and white and were taken by photographer Chris Allerton, show tender moments between the couple.
Other images include Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland inside the chapel; Prince Charles about to walk Meghan down the aisle and a photograph of Prince William following his brother down the stairs.
There's also a picture showing Prince Harry having a pensive moment, and another in which he seems to be hailing a lift.
The couple have used their Instagram account to share images of private moments in their first year of marriage, and even announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message to their followers: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."
Many of their followers have taken to the site to congratulate them, with one of their fans saying: "Happy First Anniversary!! And to many more! May your love continue to grow as your family grows."
The Royal Family also shared its well-wishes on social media.
We wonder how Meghan and Harry are going to celebrate? Take our poll and let us know how you celebrated yours!
Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2019
Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HomFjcOcGq