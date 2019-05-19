The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their one-year anniversary

Meghan and Harry have shared some previously unseen photos to mark their one-year anniversary. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

The couple, who have recently welcomed their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, are celebrating one year of marriage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a series of beind-the-scenes photographs on their Sussex Royal Instagram page with a slideshow video showcasing key moments from their wedding day.

It is one year since Harry and Meghan married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and the showreel showcases 14 photographs capturing intimate moments from the day.

Some of the photographs include previously unseen images, and the photo montage is accompanied by the song, This Little Light of Mine, which was the song they walked up the aisle to together as they left the chapel.

One of the behind-the-scene pictures from Meghan and Harry's wedding. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

The pictures, which are mainly in black and white and were taken by photographer Chris Allerton, show tender moments between the couple.

Other images include Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland inside the chapel; Prince Charles about to walk Meghan down the aisle and a photograph of Prince William following his brother down the stairs.

Meghan with her mum Doria on her wedding day. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

Prince Charles who is seen here about to walk Meghan down the aisle. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

Prince William is seen following a smiling Harry down the stairs on his wedding day. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

There's also a picture showing Prince Harry having a pensive moment, and another in which he seems to be hailing a lift.

Prince Harry has a moment to himself on his wedding day. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

Prince Harry thumbing a lift on his wedding day. Picture: Sussex Royal / Chris Allerton

The couple have used their Instagram account to share images of private moments in their first year of marriage, and even announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message to their followers: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

Many of their followers have taken to the site to congratulate them, with one of their fans saying: "Happy First Anniversary!! And to many more! May your love continue to grow as your family grows."

The Royal Family also shared its well-wishes on social media.

We wonder how Meghan and Harry are going to celebrate? Take our poll and let us know how you celebrated yours!