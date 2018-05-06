So cute! Prince Louis gets a kiss from big sister Charlotte in first official photographs

By Beci Wood

Princess Charlotte tenderly kisses her baby brother Louis in a beautiful photograph taken by their mother at their home.

The newborn is seen asleep as Princess Charlotte affectionately leans in for the snap which was taken on her third birthday on May 2nd last week while the Prince was just nine day's old.

Another image released by Kensington Palace on Twitter sees the baby on his own at just three day's old, looking more alert while wearing an all-white ensemble.

Credit: Getty

Kensington Palace wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace."

The photographs are the first glimpses of the new Prince since his arrival at St Mary's hospital 13 days ago

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.



The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, is a keen photographer and took the photos at their London home.

They bare a striking resemblance to the ones released three years ago when Prince George cradled his sister as a newborn.

Such a beautiful family.