So cute! Prince Louis gets a kiss from big sister Charlotte in first official photographs

6 May 2018, 10:42 | Updated: 22 October 2018, 16:27

Princess Charlotte cuddles Prince Louis

By Beci Wood

Princess Charlotte tenderly kisses her baby brother Louis in a beautiful photograph taken by their mother at their home.

The newborn is seen asleep as Princess Charlotte affectionately leans in for the snap which was taken on her third birthday on May 2nd last week while the Prince was just nine day's old.

Another image released by Kensington Palace on Twitter sees the baby on his own at just three day's old, looking more alert while wearing an all-white ensemble.

Read more: Prince Louis Arthur Charles! Royal baby's name revealed by William and Kate

Credit: Getty

Kensington Palace wrote: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace."

The photographs are the first glimpses of the new Prince since his arrival at St Mary's hospital 13 days ago

The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, is a keen photographer and took the photos at their London home. 

They bare a striking resemblance to the ones released three years ago when Prince George cradled his sister as a newborn. 

Such a beautiful family.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holding hands is one royal royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken while in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tour: The royal rules the Duke and Duchess have broken in Australia
Phone batteries are giving people anxiety

90% of smartphone users have 'Low Battery Anxiety'

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged by FA for conduct against Manchester United

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News