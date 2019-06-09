Prince Louis makes his debut in vintage outfit worn by baby Prince Harry

Prince Harry in 1986, left, and Prince Louis, right, in 2019. Picture: Getty

Yesterday marked Prince Louis' first royal engagement when he attended Trooping the Colour, wearing the same top as his uncle, Prince Harry, did in 1986.

Prince Louis, the 13-month-old son of Prince William smiled and waved at his first official appearance yesterday at his great grandmother's official birthday celebrations.

His blue and white outfit is familiar to any who watched a baby Prince Harry do much the same more than 30 years ago.

Read More: Throwback photos of Prince Harry and Prince William.

Princess Anne holding Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Princess Anne, Prince Harry attended Trooping the Colour in 1986 in the same shirt.

Prince Louis and family at Trooping the Colour 2019. Picture: Getty

Louis' older siblings, five-and-a-half-year-old brother Prince George, and four-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, wore matching blue and white outfits for the occasion.