Prince Louis makes his debut in vintage outfit worn by baby Prince Harry

9 June 2019, 13:41

Prince Harry in 1986, left, and Prince Louis, right, in 2019.
Prince Harry in 1986, left, and Prince Louis, right, in 2019. Picture: Getty

Yesterday marked Prince Louis' first royal engagement when he attended Trooping the Colour, wearing the same top as his uncle, Prince Harry, did in 1986.

Prince Louis, the 13-month-old son of Prince William smiled and waved at his first official appearance yesterday at his great grandmother's official birthday celebrations.

His blue and white outfit is familiar to any who watched a baby Prince Harry do much the same more than 30 years ago.

Read More: Throwback photos of Prince Harry and Prince William.

Princess Anne holding Prince Harry.
Princess Anne holding Prince Harry. Picture: Getty

Seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Princess Anne, Prince Harry attended Trooping the Colour in 1986 in the same shirt.

Prince Louis and family at Trooping the Colour 2019.
Prince Louis and family at Trooping the Colour 2019. Picture: Getty

Louis' older siblings, five-and-a-half-year-old brother Prince George, and four-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, wore matching blue and white outfits for the occasion.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sue Barker listed as Australian in French Open trophy blunder

UK & World

Pope Francis decries modern 'culture of insults' on social media

UK & World

Scotland's John McGinn says Oli Burke's late winner saved Euro 2020 campaign

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Sunny days mean early morning wake-ups and nap time struggles.

Top tips to keep baby's room dark in summer

Lifestyle

Emma Bridgewater and Russell Hobbs unveil their appliance line.

Emma Bridgwater is bringing out a range of kettles and toasters to perfectly match your crockery

Lifestyle

Nike is showcasing its athletic wear on plus size mannequins.

Nike praised for using plus-size mannequins in store

Fashion

LVL eyelash lift

How does eyelash lifting work, what is LVL and how long does the treatment last?

Beauty

Yewande kisses Michael

Temperatures are rising! Love Island's Yewande gets her first kiss with Michael!

TV & Movies

Lucie Rose Donlan

What are the Love Island 2019 contestants' Instagram accounts?

Celebrities