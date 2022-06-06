Prince William and Kate Middleton's hysterical response to Prince Louis' Platinum Jubilee appearances

Kate Middleton and Prince William referenced Prince Louis' show-stealing moments in an Instagram post. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

After their youngest child, Prince Louis, stole the show over the Platinum Jubilee weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared the most perfect comment.

Prince Louis is all anyone can talk about following the Platinum Jubilee weekend after he entertained the masses with his mischievous (and hilarious) behaviour at Trooping the Colour and the Platinum Pageant.

Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, bought their youngest child along to only two events over the weekend, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended three events and the royal trip to Cardiff.

He may not have been out as much as his siblings, but Louis definitely made an impression with the public.

At Trooping the Colour, Louis was pictured pulling a variety of great faces, including the one where he threw his hands to his ears and screamed at the sound of the planes during the flypast.

Prince Louis made everyone laugh with his mischievousness. Picture: Getty

On Sunday evening, he stole the show again by misbehaving during the Platinum Pageant, covering his mother's mouth when she was talking and constantly seat hopping.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a hilarious response to their youngest son's behaviour, and it couldn't be more perfect.

Posting a collection of pictures from the Platinum Jubilee weekend, the couple wrote: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

The final picture showed little Louis standing next to Prince William just moments before they exited to the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The couple finished their statement off with the line: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" followed by the suspicious eyes emoji. (👀)

Kate and William joked that Prince Louis had 'especially' enjoyed the weekend of celebrations. Picture: Getty

People loved that the couple recognised the humour that their youngest child bought to the celebrations, with one person commenting on the post: "Fantastic time and brilliant to see the children, Louis being natural was a joy!"

Another commented: "Thank you! You all worked so hard to give us a wonderful weekend. All the children are gorgeous but Louis really made us laugh."

A third shared: "Really enjoyed it and Louis definitely had me laughing out loud."

