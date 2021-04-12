Prince Philip funeral details: Everything we know from date, time and how to watch it on TV

The Royal Family have confirmed details of the funeral for Prince Philip. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17th, just over a week after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away.

Prince Philip's funeral details have been released to the public following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on April 9th.

The Queen's husband passed away on Friday at Windsor Castle with his wife of over 70 years by his side.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral for Prince Philip will be slightly different than original plans, with only 30 people being allowed to attend.

From the date of the funeral, to the time and where you can watch the coverage, here's everything we know so far:

When is Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince Philip's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17th.

The service will begin at 3pm, and will begin with a minutes silence.

At 2:40pm, the coffin will emerge, followed by a procession including members of the royal family.

Prince Philip's funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17. Picture: Getty

Where is Prince Philip's funeral taking place?

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

What will happen at the funeral?

Buckingham Palace has revealed details of how Prince Philip's funeral will take place.

At 2:40PM - "The Coffin will emerge from the State Entrance and all those in the Procession and in the Quadrangle will pay compliments. The Bearer Party will place the Coffin onto the Land Rover and withdraw."

At 2:45PM - "The Procession will step off from the State Entrance for the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel. The route of the Procession, which will be lined by representatives drawn from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

"Minute Guns will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle for the duration of the Procession. The Curfew Tower Bell will toll."

At 2:53PM - "The Land Rover will arrive at the foot of the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel."

At 3:00PM - The service will begin.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral for Prince Philip will be slightly different than original plans. Picture: Getty

What Covid-19 rules are in place?

Due to the current pandemic, the Queen's husband will have a smaller funeral that originally planned.

While previously 800 people were set to be invited, only 30 will be able to attend on Saturday.

For the guests, social distancing rules will be in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will not be attending the funeral to make space for others.

While Windsor Castle would usually see crowds flocking to the area to pay their respects, people have been urged not to turn up at royal residences as the public procession will not take place.

For people looking to pay their respects, an online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website.

Prince Harry has travelled from LA so he can attend Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty

Who will be attending Prince Philip's funeral?

There is no confirmed guest list for the funeral, but with only 30 places available, it will be assumed only family and close friends will be attending.

Prince Harry has flown back to the UK from LA and is said to be quarantining so he can attend the service.

Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with her second child, has not been allowed to attend due to doctor advice.

Where can I watch Prince Philip's funeral?

Palace officials have allowed a number of broadcasters positions in Windsor for coverage of the funeral.

Coverage will most likely begin in the morning depending on the broadcaster, but specific times have not yet been confirmed.

