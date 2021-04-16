How to watch Prince Philip's funeral on TV

Prince Philip's funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's funeral will be televised this Saturday, here's where and when you can watch the coverage.

Prince Philip's funeral will take place this weekend, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be a smaller occasion due to Covid-19 restrictions, meaning only 30 people can attend the service.

While the Queen has scaled back the funeral, it has been confirmed that Palace officials have allowed a number of broadcasters positions in Windsor for coverage of the funeral.

This is everything you need to know about watching the coverage of the funeral.

Prince Philip's funeral will only have 30 guests due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Getty

Where can I watch Prince Philip's funeral on TV?

Yes, Prince Philip's funeral will be televised by a number of broadcasters.

ITV will be streaming coverage on their channel on the day, starting from 1:15pm and lasting until 4:30pm.

Heart's sister radio station LBC will also be airing live coverage on the radio station throughout the day.

The funeral will be broadcast over a number of channels on Saturday. Picture: Getty

What time does Prince Philip's funeral start?

Prince Philip's funeral will officially begin at 3pm following a national minute's silence.

However, prior to this there will be a procession through Windsor Castle where members of the royal family will walk behind a Land Rover carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

The itinerary for the day is as follows:

At 2:40PM - "The Coffin will emerge from the State Entrance and all those in the Procession and in the Quadrangle will pay compliments. The Bearer Party will place the Coffin onto the Land Rover and withdraw."

At 2:45PM - "The Procession will step off from the State Entrance for the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel. The route of the Procession, which will be lined by representatives drawn from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

"Minute Guns will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle for the duration of the Procession. The Curfew Tower Bell will toll."

At 2:53PM - "The Land Rover will arrive at the foot of the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel."

At 3:00PM - The service will begin.

