Prince Philip funeral timeline explained

17 April 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 17 April 2021, 13:42

Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle today
Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle today. Picture: Getty/Royal Family
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's funeral will take place today at Windsor Castle with a meticulous timeline put in place by the Royal Family.

Prince Philip will be laid to rest later today in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following his death last week.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will begin at 3:00pm with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family in attendance.

The Queen's husband of more than 70 years had a great deal to do with the planning of the funeral, putting in place many nods to his military background – including the 'military green' Land Rover hearse his coffin will be carried in.

This week, prior to the funeral, the Palace released details of the timeline of events that will take place on Saturday, April 17, including the procession and national minute's silence.

READ MORE: Why Prince Philip's coffin is being carried in a custom Land Rover

Prince Philip's coffin will be carried to St George's Chapel in a Land Rover
Prince Philip's coffin will be carried to St George's Chapel in a Land Rover. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip funeral timeline explained

11:00am - Prince Philip's coffin will be moved from the privateer chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

2:30pm - Members of the Royal Family who will not be taking part in the procession will travel by car to St George's Chapel.

2:27pm - Prince Philip's coffin, which will be carried by the custom-made Land Rover, will move to the quadrangle in Windsor Castle.

2:38pm - The coffin will be lifted by the Queen's Company, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

2:41pm - From the State Entrance, the coffin will emerge as members of the Royal Family join for the walking procession.

2:33pm - The Queen will depart from the Sovereign's Entrance in her Bentley.

2:45pm - The walking procession will begin and will include Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and members of Philip's household.

2:53pm - The Land Rover will arrive at St George's Chapel.

3:00pm - A national minute's silence will begin.

3:01pm - Following the end of the minute's silence, the service will begin.

