The meaning behind the custom Land Rover carrying Prince Philip's coffin at funeral

Prince Philip helped design the Land Rover his coffin will be carried in at the funeral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's coffin will travel to St George's Chapel in a Land Rover designed by the Duke of Edinburgh himself.

Prince Philip's funeral is set to take place this Saturday, April 17, just over a week after the Queen's beloved husband passed away at Windsor Castle.

Many elements of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral were selected by himself prior to his passing, including the mode of transport his coffin travels to St George's Chapel in.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie says 'we'll look after Granny' in heartfelt message for Prince Philip

The Royal Family confirmed a number of the funeral details on their official website earlier this week, including specifics about the Land Rover Prince Philip will make his final journey in.

Why is Prince Philip's coffin travelling in a Land Rover?

Prince Philip's coffin will travel to St George's Chapel on Saturday in a Land Rover which the Duke of Edinburgh helped design himself.

On the Royal Family's official website, the Palace writes: "His Royal Highness’s coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover - which The Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers, in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St George’s Chapel, for the Funeral Service."

This decision to break away from the usual hearse isn't as rare as you would think, as many people request special ways to be transported to their funeral ahead of their passings.

Prince Philip has always had a passion for the British car brand. Picture: Getty

Deborah Smith from the National Association of Funeral Directors told The Guardian that some of the modes of transports chosen in the past include buses, bicycles hearses, motorcycle hearses and even a fire engine.

Like all of these examples, the mode of transport is chosen because of the person's love for the vehicle, which is believed to be the reason behind Prince Philip's decision.

Prince Philip's coffin will be carried to St George's Chapel in a Land Rover. Picture: Getty

Prince Philip has always been a Land Rover driver, and has a passion for the British brand of four-wheel drive vehicles.

Often pictured behind the wheel, the Duke of Edinburgh usually drove Land Rovers throughout his life.

Proprietor of Volkswagen Funerals in Warwickshire, Clare Brookes, also believes there is a connection to the Queen that lies with Prince Philip's love of Land Rovers.

She said: "Prince Philip’s passion has always been the Land Rover and there’s also a nice connection to the Queen’s role as a mechanic during the wartime. So I think it’s brilliant that he’s decided to do that."

READ NOW: Who could be attending Prince Philip's funeral as only 30 guests confirmed