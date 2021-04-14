When is the national minute's silence for Prince Philip?

Prince Philip will be honoured across the national with a minute's silence. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Philip's funeral will begin at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following a national minute's silence on Saturday.

Prince Philip is being honoured across the nation with a minute's silence on Saturday, April 17, ahead of the funeral beginning.

The Queen's husband will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday afternoon, with members of the royal family in attendance.

While the funeral is not a public event, due to Covid-19 restrictions, people will be given the chance to show their respects with a silence for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip's funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17. Picture: Getty

When is the national minute's silence for Prince Philip?

The national minute's silence for Prince Philip will take place on Saturday, April 17th at 3:00PM.

The minute's silence will start the funeral service, which will be held in St George's Chapel.

The funeral will begin following the minute's silence. Picture: Getty

What is the schedule for Prince Philip's funeral?

The Royal Family have released details of how the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place.

At 2:40PM - "The Coffin will emerge from the State Entrance and all those in the Procession and in the Quadrangle will pay compliments. The Bearer Party will place the Coffin onto the Land Rover and withdraw."

At 2:45PM - "The Procession will step off from the State Entrance for the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel. The route of the Procession, which will be lined by representatives drawn from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, The Highlanders, 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

"Minute Guns will be fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle for the duration of the Procession. The Curfew Tower Bell will toll."

At 2:53PM - "The Land Rover will arrive at the foot of the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel."

At 3:00PM - The service will begin with a national minute's silence.

