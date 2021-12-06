Prince William reveals he has a dance party with George, Charlotte and Louis every morning

6 December 2021, 16:44

Prince William has shared a rare insight into his family life
Prince William has revealed his morning routine. Picture: Getty
Prince William has said that he has a dance party with his kids every morning.

Prince William has shared an adorable insight into his family life, revealing that he has a cute morning routine with his three kids.

The Duke of Cambridge has a dance party with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, each morning - and there's some sibling rivalry over who gets to pick the song.

Speaking on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, as reported by People, he said: "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning."

Prince William has given a rare insight into his family life
Prince William has given a rare insight into his family life. Picture: Getty

He added: "I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn,” he described. “So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music."

Prince William revealed that Shakira's Waka Waka is a favourite in their house, saying: "There's a lot of hip movements going along.

"There's a lot of dressing up."

Both George and Charlotte take ballet lessons, with George doing so at school and Charlotte at lessons in London.

The Duke of Cambridge added: "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything.

"She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.

"It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing."

