Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood legend in hilarious clip

5 September 2025, 16:43

Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series
Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fans will see Prince William let his hair down in Eugene Levy's travel series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William is set to show us a different side to himself as he takes part in season three of Eugene Levy's travel series The Reluctant Traveler.

The father-of-three has joined the Hollywood actor as Eugene lives "the royal life in the United Kingdom", taking time to visit Windsor Great Park and Windsor Castle.

Now a new teaser has been released which sees Prince William chat with the 78-year-old star about their friendship, and it appears these two have shared a wild time together.

In the clip viewers can see the pair walking around Windsor Great Park when Prince William says to Eugene: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

Prince William and Eugene Levy joked with each other
Prince William and Eugene Levy joked with each other. Picture: Apple TV+

Eugene then hilariously replied: "That's the bucket", with Prince William joking, "That's the bucket, is it?"

The new show is set to begin on September 19 on Apple TV+, with the Eugene explaining the premise of the show as him completing his bucket list "before actually kicking the bucket."

However Prince William isn't the only famous face helping Eugene on his quest, as his daughter and Schitt's Creek co-star Sarah Levy will appear alongside singer Michael Bublé, South Korean boy band NOWZ and cricket star Rahul Dravid.

Fans will get to see Eugene Levy and Prince William's friendship
Fans will get to see Eugene Levy and Prince William's friendship. Picture: Apple TV+

This comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Natural History Museum in London where the Princess of Wales showed off her new hairstyle.

The mother-of-three was seen with luscious blonde hair as she and her husband were given a tour of the historic location.

Fans were quick to praise Kate's new look, with many taking to Instagram to discuss her stylish do.

One user wrote: "She looks gorgeous regardless if its a wig or her natural hair she always looks fantastic to me ❤️"

Another added: "She looks lovely like always ❤️"

While a third wrote: "She’s a beautiful woman"

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Kate Middleton has a new hairstyle

Kate Middleton sends strong message with new blonde hairstyle, expert reveals

The Duchess of Kent has passed away

Katharine, Duchess of Kent dies aged 92

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move their family

Real reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's £16million house move

The future Queen has opted for a honey blonde restyle.

Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing

The King is set to deliver a historic address next Friday.

King Charles to address the nation next week as Buckingham Palace releases statement

New research has revealed the surnames which could mean a family connection to one of the Royal Families around the world

35 surnames which mean you could be related to royalty

Princess Diana wearing a metallic silver dress with plunging neckling

Princess Diana's favourite breakfast is now a viral food trend

The young princess delighted royal fans on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes royal history with adorable tweet in social media first

In 1997, at a Prince’s Trust Gala at the Manchester Opera House, Spice Girls mania met royal formality—and promptly turned it on its head.

The truth about the night Geri Halliwell pinched King Charles' bottom

Showbiz

Princess Charlotte paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte's sweet tribute to late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II at Trooping the Colour