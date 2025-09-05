Prince William jokes about getting drunk with Hollywood legend in hilarious clip

Prince William has joined Eugene Levy in his travel series. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fans will see Prince William let his hair down in Eugene Levy's travel series.

Prince William is set to show us a different side to himself as he takes part in season three of Eugene Levy's travel series The Reluctant Traveler.

The father-of-three has joined the Hollywood actor as Eugene lives "the royal life in the United Kingdom", taking time to visit Windsor Great Park and Windsor Castle.

Now a new teaser has been released which sees Prince William chat with the 78-year-old star about their friendship, and it appears these two have shared a wild time together.

In the clip viewers can see the pair walking around Windsor Great Park when Prince William says to Eugene: "Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?"

Prince William and Eugene Levy joked with each other. Picture: Apple TV+

Eugene then hilariously replied: "That's the bucket", with Prince William joking, "That's the bucket, is it?"

The new show is set to begin on September 19 on Apple TV+, with the Eugene explaining the premise of the show as him completing his bucket list "before actually kicking the bucket."

However Prince William isn't the only famous face helping Eugene on his quest, as his daughter and Schitt's Creek co-star Sarah Levy will appear alongside singer Michael Bublé, South Korean boy band NOWZ and cricket star Rahul Dravid.

Fans will get to see Eugene Levy and Prince William's friendship. Picture: Apple TV+

This comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Natural History Museum in London where the Princess of Wales showed off her new hairstyle.

The mother-of-three was seen with luscious blonde hair as she and her husband were given a tour of the historic location.

Fans were quick to praise Kate's new look, with many taking to Instagram to discuss her stylish do.

One user wrote: "She looks gorgeous regardless if its a wig or her natural hair she always looks fantastic to me ❤️"

Another added: "She looks lovely like always ❤️"

While a third wrote: "She’s a beautiful woman"