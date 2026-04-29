Prince William's 'sentimental' plans for Kate Middleton revealed as they celebrate 15th wedding anniversary
29 April 2026, 15:46
The Prince and Princess of Wales marked 15 years of marriage with a sweet family photo on Instagram.
Listen to this article
Prince William's 'sentimental' anniversary plans for Kate Middleton have been revealed as they celebrate 15 years of marriage together.
It's been a decade and a half since the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in a lavish London ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 29th April 2011, ten years after meeting as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001.
The royal couple have been through many happy times since their wedding day, welcoming three beautiful children into the world, but like most, they've also faced hardships and challenging periods, including Kate's gruelling battle with cancer.
Now, along with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 8, Kate and Wills are marking their latest anniversary in a string of sweet ways – and it's not with giant jewels, expensive presents or extravagant gestures, as fans might expect from the future King.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine: "They're not an over-the-top couple and they don't make a big fuss with ostentatious gifts for occasions like anniversaries but they're still very romantic together and they will certainly want to mark the moment in some way."
The first celebration came in the form of a beautiful new family photo, posted on their official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.
In the social media snap, the couple can be seen lying on the grass in the English countryside, surrounded by their growing children and their dog as they hold hands and laugh together.
Adding a heartfelt caption, the pair wrote: "Celebrating 15 years of marriage," next to a red love heart emoji.
While it's not usual for the married couple to share in public displays of affection, this adorable moment was a real treat for royal fans who gushed over the image online and wished them a happy anniversary.
- READ MORE: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message
- READ MORE: Why everyone is talking about Kate Middleton's royal tiara
Another royal expert, Richard Palmer, chimed in on Kate and Wills' lasting marriage, commenting on how the loving couple have achieved a quiet stability that hasn't always been present among other family members.
He reportedly told The Mirror: "As we know, the wider family doesn't have a great record for long-lasting marriages, but William and Kate have obviously found something really special, and 15 years of marriage is something they can be very proud of."
Speaking about how they plan to mark this year's romantic occasion, he added: "Whenever anyone who knows them is asked how they'll celebrate, the answer is always the same: privately.
"They would both much prefer some family holiday time or a private anniversary trip to any big public declarations. I can see them going somewhere that means a lot to them, possibly to Africa, or maybe to Mustique.
"They have probably sat down with their work diaries and the school holiday dates and worked out when they can do something together, and with the children. That time will be much more important to them than anything else.
"They're both quite sentimental and after everything they've been through, with Kate's illness and the many changes in the family, we could see them involving other family members too, maybe Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, because they've been such a big part of their life together."
- READ MORE: Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle
- READ MORE: Real reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's £16million house move
A trip might be the best way to honour their 15 years of marriage, as history has already seen that Prince William isn't the best at buying gifts for his wife.
Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, he joked: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she's never let me forget that – that was early on in the courtship. I think that sealed the deal.
"It didn't go well, and I tried to convince her – well I think I was convincing myself about it. I was like, 'Yeah but these are really amazing, look how far you can see'. And she's looking at me going, 'They're binoculars, like, what's going on?'"
- READ MORE: Kate Middleton confirms she has completed chemotherapy treatment in emotional statement
- READ MORE: What is Kate Middleton's net worth and how does she make her money?
- READ MORE: Kate Middleton has a 'secret code' for George, Charlotte and Louis when they are misbehaving