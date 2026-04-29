Prince William's 'sentimental' plans for Kate Middleton revealed as they celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Kate and Wills have been married for 15 years. Picture: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

By Claire Blackmore

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked 15 years of marriage with a sweet family photo on Instagram.

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Prince William's 'sentimental' anniversary plans for Kate Middleton have been revealed as they celebrate 15 years of marriage together.

It's been a decade and a half since the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in a lavish London ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 29th April 2011, ten years after meeting as students at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

The royal couple have been through many happy times since their wedding day, welcoming three beautiful children into the world, but like most, they've also faced hardships and challenging periods, including Kate's gruelling battle with cancer.

Now, along with their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 8, Kate and Wills are marking their latest anniversary in a string of sweet ways – and it's not with giant jewels, expensive presents or extravagant gestures, as fans might expect from the future King.

Royal experts predict they will celebrate with a family holiday. Picture: Getty

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine: "They're not an over-the-top couple and they don't make a big fuss with ostentatious gifts for occasions like anniversaries but they're still very romantic together and they will certainly want to mark the moment in some way."

The first celebration came in the form of a beautiful new family photo, posted on their official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

In the social media snap, the couple can be seen lying on the grass in the English countryside, surrounded by their growing children and their dog as they hold hands and laugh together.

Adding a heartfelt caption, the pair wrote: "Celebrating 15 years of marriage," next to a red love heart emoji.

While it's not usual for the married couple to share in public displays of affection, this adorable moment was a real treat for royal fans who gushed over the image online and wished them a happy anniversary.

Another royal expert, Richard Palmer, chimed in on Kate and Wills' lasting marriage, commenting on how the loving couple have achieved a quiet stability that hasn't always been present among other family members.

He reportedly told The Mirror: "As we know, the wider family doesn't have a great record for long-lasting marriages, but William and Kate have obviously found something really special, and 15 years of marriage is something they can be very proud of."

Speaking about how they plan to mark this year's romantic occasion, he added: "Whenever anyone who knows them is asked how they'll celebrate, the answer is always the same: privately.

"They would both much prefer some family holiday time or a private anniversary trip to any big public declarations. I can see them going somewhere that means a lot to them, possibly to Africa, or maybe to Mustique.

"They have probably sat down with their work diaries and the school holiday dates and worked out when they can do something together, and with the children. That time will be much more important to them than anything else.

"They're both quite sentimental and after everything they've been through, with Kate's illness and the many changes in the family, we could see them involving other family members too, maybe Kate's parents, Carole and Michael, because they've been such a big part of their life together."

The royal couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29th April 2011. Picture: Getty

A trip might be the best way to honour their 15 years of marriage, as history has already seen that Prince William isn't the best at buying gifts for his wife.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, he joked: "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she's never let me forget that – that was early on in the courtship. I think that sealed the deal.

"It didn't go well, and I tried to convince her – well I think I was convincing myself about it. I was like, 'Yeah but these are really amazing, look how far you can see'. And she's looking at me going, 'They're binoculars, like, what's going on?'"