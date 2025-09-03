Real reason behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's £16million house move

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move their family. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move from their beloved Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge on the Windsor Estate, and remain there when William becomes King.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made no secret of how important it is for their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - that they grow up with as much normality as possible, for members of the Royal Family that is.

As a result of this, it comes as no surprise that the Prince and Princess of Wales' upcoming move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge could be a permanent relocation for the family, even into the time King Charles III's eldest son becomes King.

Adelaide Cottage and Forest Lodge are both located on the Windsor Estate, which doesn't mean a big move for the family, however, the reports that William and Kate will remain in the property while they serve as King and Queen is a step away from royal tradition.

Usual royal protocol would call for the King or Queen and their family to relocate to Buckingham Palace when they become Monarch, however, there appears to be a good reason why William and Kate would want to keep their family in a separate home.

Forest Lodge is located on the Windsor Estate. Picture: Getty

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has shared what she believes has motivated the royal couple to make this decision. Speaking to the Mirror, Jennie explained: "William is focused on creating a stable and private family life: the kind he never had when he was growing up. And so he wants to keep his family firmly rooted."

She went on: "He's already defined the way he wants to do things: he calls it royalty with a small R. And I think a 'forever' home at Forest Lodge is in keeping with that philosophy."

While stepping away from royal traditions could worry some members of the family, Jennie doesn't believe that this will both Prince William: "I don't think William is going to bat an eyelid about breaking certain royal traditions. He doesn't want to live in a palace or a castle and he has made up his mind to do things differently. Living in a house – albeit a pretty big house as Forest Lodge is – will give his family a much more normal life, and that, I'm sure, is going to stand them in good stead."

Prince William is said to be keen to keep his family at Forest Lodge, even when he becomes King. Picture: Getty

This decision for his family is indicative of Princess Diana's parenting style, Jennie claims: "I have spent time with the King at his Highgrove home and with Diana in her apartment at Kensington Palace. Both were quite cosy and comfortable. Diana, in particular, had a light touch with the décor: squashy sofas, soft colours and nothing too staid."

"I think that's the kind of atmosphere William wants his children to grow up in, which is why he's made it quite clear that he doesn't intend to move to Windsor Castle, or indeed to Buckingham Palace, when the time comes for him to become king."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be keen to keep their children's family life as normal as possible. Picture: Getty

Jennie also believes that Princess Kate will be thrilled with this decision, having grown up in a relatively 'normal' family home before meeting William.

According to Jennie, the Princess of Wales would "hate the idea of living in a huge, draughty, ancient castle, or a palace in the centre of London with nearly 800 rooms."

Forest Lodge, William and Kate's new home, is set on the Windsor Estate - as is their current residence Adelaide Cottage - and is said to be worth an estimated £16million. The move is said to be taking place later this year.