Prince William admits he 'misses' Queen Elizabeth II in rare emotional interview

The Prince of Wales reminisced about the special times he shared with his late grandmother during his guest appearance.

Prince William revealed he missed his grandmother dearly. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Prince of Wales opened up about his grief following the death of his royal grandparents, confessing he strives to make the late Queen proud.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William has made the heartfelt admission that he misses Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip in an emotional new interview set for screens this Friday.

The Prince of Wales, 43, confessed he still grieves his grandparents and often thinks of them as he reminisced about their time together in Windsor prior to their deaths.

Opening up about his feelings during a special episode of The Reluctant Traveller, the father-of-three became emotional as he talked about the late royals.

Guest-starring in the documentary series, hosted by actor Eugene Levy, Wills spoke candidly about the changes he had faced in recent years and the impact it had left.

The royal relatives shared a close bond. Picture: Getty

As part of the new series, which will air on Apple TV on 3rd October, the Schitt's Creek star was invited to Windsor Castle for a surprise tour carried out by the future King.

The Hollywood host was filmed reciting his royal invitation to the castle, which read: "I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

"If you’re free at 10 tomorrow, why don’t you pop down to the Castle for a private tour.

"Would be great to see you!"

Wills spoke sweetly of his late grandmother during the interview. Picture: Apple TV

Once Eugene arrived in Windsor, he took the opportunity to quiz Wills on the life once lived in the royal residence and asked if he still missed his grandmother.

Speaking of the late Queen and former King, the Prince of Wales replied: "I do actually, yeah, I do miss my grandmother, and my grandfather.

"It's been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of, you think about them not being here anymore, and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her.

"She loved it here, she spent most of her time here.

"Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I'm doing it in the way she'd want you to see it.

"She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine that was a big deal for her so that's why she loved it here."

He recalled special times at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Picture: Alamy

The teaser for season three, shared online this week, also saw Prince William address the difficult times he had been through over the last few years.

The royal said in the preview: "I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had.

"Life is said to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

Last year, his wife Kate Middleton, 43, revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative treatment.

The couple, who share three children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis, have now returned to royal duties following Kate's chemotherapy and a period of rest.