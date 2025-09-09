Prince William and Princess Kate's big changes to their new 'forever home' revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are swapping Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

William and Kate are relocating to Forest Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing to relocate from their current royal residence to their 'forever home' along with their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis.

The family-of-five will wave goodbye to Adelaide Cottage in the coming months and settle into Forest Lodge on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire.

The move is thought to mark a fresh start for the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, following a difficult period in which Kate Middleton and her father-in-law King Charles III were diagnosed with cancer.

Now, the royal couple and their brood will begin their new chapter in the breathtaking eight-bedroom property, situated at the heart of the area they have fallen in love with.

The royal couple want to remain in their beloved town of Windsor. Picture: Alamy

"Windsor has become their home - However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times," a source told The Sun.

"Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind. This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home."

Before the Wales clan pack up their belongings and settle into the Grade II listed mansion, royal sources have hinted that some big changes need to be implemented first.

Security needs to be boosted on the 300-year-old red-brick building to make it safe for the future King, his wife and their little ones, according to the Sunday Mirror, along with a new set of privacy measures.

The family-of-five are allegedly making interior and exterior renovations. Picture: Getty

The paper's deputy royal editor claimed the couple have instructed workmen to plant new trees and hedgerows, along with high fences to block the public from getting a peek.

Renovations are set to take place, both of the interior and exterior, added the source, as painters and decorators have also been spotted at Kate and William's new pad.

The mother-of-three, who recently unveiled a dramatic new look, has reportedly been furniture shopping for the property, with a 24-seater table on her design Wishlist.

Mirroring their living choices in recent years, the family are not planning on having any live-in staff at Forest Lodge, apart from their Norland Nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are settled at nearby Lambrook School in Berkshire. Picture: Getty

No move-in date has been announced as of yet, but commentators believe the relocation will take place by Christmas.

Reports state that the Prince and Princess of Wales will incur no cost to the taxpayer as they are allegedly paying for all the works themselves.

HELLO!'s online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, previously said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales clearly love living in Windsor, the children are settled at Lambrook School nearby, and they will still be close to Windsor Castle for royal functions and engagements.

"Upsizing to Forest Lodge allows the family more space and has already been viewed as their 'forever home,' rather than having the children growing up within the walls of a palace."

Security measures will need to be bolstered in the new property. Picture: Alamy

Reports in the past suggested that Kate and William were considering an extension on their current cottage, which would have meant they could have stayed put.

At the time, a source told the Express: "Nobody knows that there is quite a spacious red-brick annex building that's not being used next door to Adelaide Cottage.

"It's currently inhabitable and needs extensive renovation works if it were to be used.

"Discussions have been ongoing for a while about using the property as part of the overall cottage grounds, but it's just about finding the right time to kick the project off."